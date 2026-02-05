Is This Frigid Winter Harming Our Birds?

They’re tougher than they look — c’mon, this is Philly! But that doesn't mean they’ll all survive.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

We have a lovely neighbor named Carol out here on the fringes of West Philly. Whenever she makes a big pot of soup, Carol is sure to send some our way. She’s always sharing fresh baked goods with our kids. Carol is also generous with the neighborhood birds (we live close to the woods of Morris Park and have plenty of fauna afoot and above) and feeds them just as she feeds us.

This past Sunday, she began to feel concerned for her fine, feathered friends. She keeps a close eye on them, and noticed they had suddenly, drastically dwindled in number. “I am afraid they froze!” she said. “Where did this horrible Philadelphia weather come from?”

At first, I assumed that Carol was overreacting. After all, plenty of birds exist in super-cold climates. If an albatross and a kelp gull can thrive in Antarctica, surely Carol’s birds are fine, right? (This logic is why I am no ornithologist.)

Well, maybe, says Mae Axelrod, communications director for the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Northwest Philadelphia. She points out that birds native to Philadelphia are, in general, capable of coping with the cold weather.

“Birds have evolved many unique adaptations that allow them to survive the harsh conditions of a brutal winter,” she told me earlier this week. “Birds have thick inner, downy feathers that trap warmth close to their bodies. The outer feathers are water-repellant and keep them dry. They also have very high metabolisms, which allow them to generate lots of body heat.”

Sure, but what about their feet and legs? They aren’t protected by feathers, downy or not.

“Birds have developed a way to pump more blood to the coldest parts of their bodies,” says Axelrod. “Countercurrent heat exchange is a thermoregulation system where warm blood flows downward to the feet. It pushes cold blood from the feet back up towards the body, where it can get warm again. This system prevents the limbs from freezing, even in the snow.”

Okay, phew! So Carol’s birds and all the other flyers in frigid Philly will be just fine?

Not so fast, says Axelrod’s colleague, Sydney Gilman, a former zookeeper and currently the director of the center’s Wildlife Clinic. She says that our harsh winter has indeed impacted area birds, though not in the way we might imagine.

“The clinic has admitted quite a few birds with head trauma,” she tells Philly Mag. She suspects the injuries were sustained when the birds were slammed into windows or other objects by the wind gusts of last week’s storm.

Plus, two horned grebes that usually call the Schuylkill Center home went missing.

She explains: “Over the years, horned grebes have adapted to live on the water. But when their water source freezes over, they face significant challenges. We suspect they went off course in the storm, could not find water, and got stuck on land.”

The problem with a horned grebe winding up on land, says Drexel University ornithologist Jason Weckstein, is that they can only take off from water. (Weckstein is also the guy you call when you find an unusual number of disembodied pigeons on the streets of Center City, it turns out.)

“When the lakes they are wintering on start to freeze up, they might fly away,” Weckstein says. “And as they are flying, they might see an ice-covered road, and mistake the shiny ice for the water of a lake and land there. But then they can’t fly away. That’s it.”

Weckstein says that these cold-weather problems are particularly evident right now at the Jersey Shore — Cape May, specifically. The American woodcocks that call the area home use their long bills to push through snow to the food that lies in the sand beneath. But our recent storm, which layered ice atop packed snow, did them in. Their bills simply couldn’t puncture the ice.

“A lot of them have died as a result,” says Weckstein. “A large number.”

Land development has also made winter storms much more dangerous for birds, says the Schuylkill Center’s Gilman. As natural habitats disappear, off-course birds have fewer safe places to land, rest, or find food. “Storms have a larger impact on birds because of it,” she says. “As wild spaces are developed, animals are in danger of wandering further out of their typical range and risk getting hit by a car or simply not finding the habitat they need to survive. Injured animals are more likely to succumb if they are cold.”

How You Can Help

Here are some things that worried bird lovers like Carol can do to keep our birds safe until this blasted Philadelphia winter weather is over – and after as well.