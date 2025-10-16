The Philadelphia Zoo Is Getting a Ten-Story Ferris Wheel

Plus, the Mann Center changes its name. And Carlino's moves into Wegmans.

The Philadelphia Zoo Balloon once took visitors up for an aerial view of America’s first zoo and offered excellent views of the Philadelphia skyline, but has now been shut down for years. Soon, though, guests will once again be able to get into the air thanks to a new Ferris wheel at the Philadelphia Zoo, which, of course, the zoo can’t help but call the Pherris Wheel. Ugh.

All snarkiness aside, the 100-foot tall Ferris wheel will be part of the institution’s upcoming winter programming, which will run from November 20th through January 3rd. But the Ferris wheel won’t go away on January 3rd. It’s set to stick around for the semiquincentennial celebrations of 2026.

One thing to note that might have some of the littlest ones in your household a bit cranky: You have to be at least 32-inches tall to ride. And if you do ride it and realize that heights aren’t for you, don’t worry, it only lasts about seven minutes. Just keep your eyes closed.

A Kada Scott Update

Yesterday, I told you about the arrest of Keon King in the disappearance of Kada Scott, who was last seen on October 4th leaving her job in the northwest section of the city. I also told you that police were urgently search for King’s gold Toyota Camry that they believed might have been used in whatever happened to Scott. Since that time, police have been absolutely overwhelmed by tips, and the car has been located. Also, some of Scott’s belongings were reportedly found on the property of an abandoned school in Germantown. Sadly, there’s still no word on what happened to Scott, but her family is still hopeful for her safe return.

More Name Changing

The Wells Fargo Center is now the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is now the Philadelphia Art Museum or, well, PhART. And the Mann Center for the Performing Arts shall now be known as the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Really rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?

By the Numbers

200 percent: Growth that popular Main Line specialty grocer Carlino’s Market projects now that it’s inked a deal to take its products into Wegmans stores. Now if it would only take me less than 30 minutes in line to get a frigging hunk of cheese on Christmas Eve. (And 30 minutes is being very generous.)

600-700: Number of employees Jefferson Health is set to layoff, they say due to financial struggles that one of Philly’s biggest healthcare networks is facing. I’m guessing this development is in no way going to help with this problem.

7 percent: Portion of the NBC News staff that has just been cut. That’s about 150 people. Comcast owns NBC News, and these cuts come ahead of the company’s planned spinoff of MSNBC, CNBC, and USA Network. Maybe if NBC’s recent Suits: L.A. and Night Court revival weren’t such colossal flops, some of these people might still have jobs.

Local Talent

Think the Wanamaker Building is empty and without life since the departure of Macy’s? Think again. The space has been revitalized with live arts. And this Friday, you should most definitely go there for a 7 p.m. concert featuring local organist extraordinaire Peter Conte on the Wanamaker Organ along with the Opera Philadelphia Chorus. The whole thing is free and lasts about 75 minutes. So plenty of time for a late supper. More info on the concert here.