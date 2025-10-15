Man Charged in Kada Scott Disappearance Has Alarming Arrest History

Police are urgently hunting for his gold Toyota Camry.

Keon King, the Man Charged in the Kada Scott Disappearance, Has an Alarming Arrest History

As the family and friends of missing Philadelphia woman Kada Scott anxiously wait to learn what happened to her (and continue to hold out hope that she will be found alive), the Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Southwest Philadelphia man in the case. Police have charged Keon King with kidnapping and reckless endangerment, among other offenses, in connection with Scott’s disappearance.

Investigators say that King was known to Scott, though the actual nature and duration of their connection is unclear at this time. They also allege that King was the last person known to be in touch with Scott after she left work at an assisted living facility in the northwest section of the city on October 4th, when she left her car behind at her job. After that interaction, say police, she just disappeared, and there has been no indication since that she is still alive.

Alarmingly, police revealed, King had been charged earlier this year with kidnapping another woman he knew, a case that was withdrawn after the alleged victim failed to show up for court more than once; officials now say they intend to refile charges in that case. In that instance, King allegedly kidnapped the woman from outside her home, pushed her into a car, assaulted her, and then released her from the vehicle.

Police also released images of King’s car, which they believe may have been used in the commission of a crime against Scott. They’ve tracked the vehicle throughout many areas of the city in the days after King’s disappearance and are asking for the public’s help to locate the car:

Investigators say the car is a a 1999 gold Toyota Camry with front-end damage on the driver side bumper. The license plate of the car is PA MSX-0797, though police say the tag might have been switched at this point.

“We need to know where this car is,” Philadelphia Police Department deputy commissioner Frank Vanore said on Wednesday morning. “We need to find this car. Making this very clear is not to just focus on the northwest section of the city of Philadelphia. This car has traversed through the entire city. And so I want that to be clear that every neighborhood, every person listening to this, whether you are in North Philly, South Philly, Southwest Philly, Northwest, please open your eyes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

Is Nothing Sacred?

How could you vandalize Termini’s, especially when the family is mourning the loss of the second-generation owner? People suck. No cannoli for you!

For Those Rocking Headshots from 2019…

One of the things I love about the monthly On the Record interviews I do in the print edition of Philly Mag are the portraits that longtime Philly Mag contributor Kyle Kielinski shoots to go with them. From Governor Shapiro to the owners of Zahav to Joey Merlino to Martha Graham Cracker, Kyle has shot them all. So that’s why I got pretty excited when I saw that Kyle is doing a speed-shooting pop-up session at the Main Line barbershop Philly Bloke in November. $125 gets you a 15-minute session with him and one professional photo from the shoot, touched up, of course. Not that you need it. (Wink.) Get more info.

By the Numbers

38 percent: Increases in insurance premiums some Pennsylvanians who buy through the ACA marketplace can expect soon. But, hey, the price of eggs is down!

$605,333: Minimum you need to make to be considered part of the top one-percent of earners in Pennsylvania. In New Jersey, that number jumps to $831,946!

$20,000: Crowdfunding goal set by the West Philadelphia Tool Library to save the beloved space. As of publication time, they are up to close to $18,000. You can donate here. And then when you need to borrow an angle grinder, 100-PSI air compressor, or 17-foot articulating ladder, you know where to go.

Local Talent

Chris Davis is a Philly theater performer and creator best known for his One-Man Apocalypse Now, which is exactly what it sounds like it is.

This year, he’s reprising another fan favorite, One-Man Nutcracker, which is also exactly what it sounds like, the classic holiday ballet retold by just one actor. He plays 100-plus roles. (Alicia Vitarelli interviewed Davis about it for 6ABC.) The show is good, irreverent fun, and Davis just launched a pre-sale with discounted tickets for his December run. Use the password EARLYBIRD at checkout. Tickets here.