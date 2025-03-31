Twenty Delco School Workers Charged With Child Abuse

The charges involve 26 children as young as five years old.

Delco DA Charges 20 Chester Community Charter School Workers With Child Abuse

Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer just charged 20 — yes twenty — people who worked at the Chester Community Charter School with child abuse. The charges involve 26 elementary school children.

Police began investigating the school in January after parents told school administrators that their children were afraid to go to school because of staff behavior. Some of the workers at the school were allegedly using illegal restraints, pinching students, pushing on “pressure points” near their necks, and jamming their knees into students’ backs as part of the “discipline” process.

Prosecutors say that many of the incidents are visible in surveillance footage. Workers also stand accused of making violent threats towards the children.

From the affidavit of probable cause in the case:

The footage documented multiple instances of abuse involving children under the care of several staff members. The abuse typically involved physically restraining children without any visible threat to themselves or others. The methods used included forcefully pulling children’s arms across their chest, applying excessive pressure to their necks and shoulders, using knee strikes to force them to the ground, and pinning them in prone positions. These actions resulted in visible injuries, including scratches, bruises, and shoulder pain. The children were observed displaying clear signs of distress, such as crying, adjusting their clothing, and shifting their necks in discomfort.

“This case is every parents’ nightmare,” Stollsteimer said in a statement. “We send our children to school expecting the adults will keep them safe, not abuse them physically and emotionally. Our investigation showed some staffers physically abusing children while others sat passively and watched. All the adults charged are equally guilty in failing to protect these children, some as young as 5 years old.”

Court documents indicate that the school’s principal told police that whenever a so-called legitimate “safety hold” is used, the school must file a report. But in 2024, the year that most of these incidents allegedly occurred, there were zero such reports.

These are the twenty people charged:

Raymond Harris

Kabree Daniels

Christian Denny

Martin Mincey, Jr.

Larry Woodhouse, Jr.

Amaru Mohammed

Leroy Campbell

Adrian Hospedale

Monica Griffin

Daemon Pierce

Don’Neisah King Pierce

Arijah Clements

Cyrus Barlee

Neanne Edmonds

Breshonna Belgrave

Deja Bennett-Allen

Ryan Ridley

Maggie Moloney

Dahkeem Williams

Asia Pena

The DA charged Harris, Daniels, Denny, Mincey, Woodhouse, Mohammad, Campbell, Hospedale, and Griffin with conspiracy, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to report endangering the welfare of a child. He charged the rest of them with a least one and in some cases multiple counts of failure to report endangering the welfare of a child. In other words, if you see something, say something.

