I actually just asked a basketball-savvy friend the other day how the Sixers were doing this season, since I really don’t pay very close attention. “Not good,” he replied. He wasn’t kidding. But I didn’t realize just how bad the Sixers are this season.

So how bad are the Sixers? They are so bad that you can buy Sixers tickets on the resale market for $1. Yes, you can buy Sixers tickets for less than the cost of an ugly birthday card at Dollar Tree, which recently raised prices to $1.25 despite the store’s name. And, yes, you can buy Sixers tickets for less than the cost of a very bad soft pretzel at Wawa.

Thank God the Eagles just won the Super Bowl. Fingers crossed for the Phillies. One thing’s for sure: they couldn’t possibly be worse than the Sixers.

Another Philly Drag Controversy

I recently told you about the local production of a drag Les Mis parody that had run into some problems after someone apparently reported the event as being in some way inappropriate to exist. And now there’s this. Unfortunately, I have a feeling that things are only going to get worse before they get better.

About That IKEA Boat…

The SS United States has finally landed in Alabama. As you may remember, it sat in Philadelphia for way too long amid a series of disputes and failed plans. About two weeks ago, they finally moved the vessel out of Philly. And it now awaits preparations in Alabama to turn it into an artificial reef in Florida. May we never talk about this ship again!

About That Flower Show…

My opinion? Meh exhibit. Awesome vendors. (We love our new DIY terrarium!) For tips on getting discounts and how to get to the show, check out our guide. I also found this helpful: Stephanie Farr’s “Five Things Not to Miss at the 2025 Flower Show” in the Inquirer.

By the Numbers

$3.5 million: What the owner of this Wildwood home wants you to pay for it. If they get that price, it would be the most expensive house in Wildwood ever sold. Or, you could just buy 3.5 million Sixers tickets.

$7,500: Damage caused by vandals to the headquarters of the stuffy Union League at Broad and Sansom streets. Coincidentally, the initiation fee at the Union League last we heard was $7,500, assuming you’re approved. That doesn’t include annual membership, of course.

$300,000: Money raised in support of these beloved Haddon Township business owners targeted by ICE. Keep it coming!

Local Talent

ICYMI: Former Philly comedian Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time on, well, Saturday night. If his name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because he was the guy whom SNL hired and then pretty much immediately fired in 2019 after folks discovered that he had used racist and homophobic slurs in his podcast. (Serious, SNL: I would have thought you’d vet people better before hiring them.) Anyway, he staged a comeback. Quite successfully, I might add. But not everyone was thrilled to have him host this weekend. See Gillis in action for yourself here.