Jawdropper of the Week: Waterside Modern House in Margate

This house on the Bayshore Lagoon defines modern luxury. And that makes it a bargain by Jersey Shore standards.

I nearly swooned when a publicist sent me this “Jawdropper of the Week” candidate for my consideration.

That’s because the only thing this Margate waterside modern house for sale lacks that I would want is a roof deck from which I could watch the sunset over Shelter Island Bay.

Because this house sits not on the bay itself but on the Bayshore Lagoon, I couldn’t do that from its commodious rear patio — all I’d see would be the rear patios of the other houses facing it.

But aside from that, this house is as close to perfect as I could imagine. It has so many luxurious amenities built in that I would want for nothing other than more restaurants within walking distance.

This house is also one of those rare Jersey Shore birds in being purely, frankly, unapologetically modern. That makes it more of a standout.

And it also stands out on the inside, starting with the two-story-high foyer.

The second-floor hallway crosses it on a bridge that separates it fron the equally soaring living room.

A two-story-high greenhouse window on its lagoon side offers a fabulous view of the water.

The living room shares its double-sided fireplace with the family and dining rooms, which are on the left relative to the front door.

The family room is designed for movie nights with its built-in media center. That cabinet has room enough for a ginormous flat-screen TV.

Next to it is the dining room, which has a bar, a wall of windows and sliding doors leading to the rear patio.

You’ll also find sliding doors to the patio at the back of the breakfast room to the living room’s right. Here you will also find a dry bar with a wine fridge.

That wine fridge is one of the high-end Cove and Wolf appliances found in the kitchen, which is one with the breakfast room. The kitchen also has a large island with bar seating. The hurricane shutters on the kitchen windows add a nice nautical touch to what might otherwise look just as comfortable hanging out on the Main Line as it does sitting here.

The second floor contains three of the four bedrooms. (The guest bedroom and a full bath serving it are on the first floor, which also has a second full bath.)

The biggest, of course, is the primary one, which you might never want to leave.

The primary bedroom includes a sitting area, a fireplace, a balcony overlooking the patio and lagoon, a big-screen TV mount that swivels so you can watch from either the bed or the sectional, and a wet bar in one of its closets.

It also has a tricked-out spa bathroom.

Besides the banquette between its dual vanities, it also has a large shower, a soaking tub and a sauna.

A second-floor hall bathroom serves the other two bedrooms.

The patio in back is designed for outdoor fun and entertaining. In addition to an in-ground pool, it comes with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. And, of course, access to the lagoon. You should be able to store your water toys in the large two-car garage.

Judging from the exterior photos, it looks like there should be a second balcony over that garage. But none of the interior photos of this Margate waterside modern house for sale indicate any way to access the garage roof. (You may want to consider adding such access, but check to make sure the roof can support the extra weight first.)

This house sits near Margate’s southern end, a few doors from the Downbeach Express toll causeway across Shelter Island Bay. That means getting to it from the mainland is a cinch.

The property data sheet lists no construction date, but I would estimate that this house dates back no further than 2000, judging from these photos.

If modern style is your thing as much as it is mine, this Margate waterside modern house for sale should be exactly what you want in your summer retreat. And it has another feature that makes it even more attractive: its sale price. For a house as loaded as this one is, I’d say it’s a bargain by Jersey Shore standards.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $4,999,000

8205 Lagoon Dr., Margate, NJ 08402 [Paula Hartman | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]