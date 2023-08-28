Fairmount’s Kristen Welker to Take Over “Meet the Press” Next Month

Plus, Idaho lays claim to the world's largest cheesesteak.

Philly’s Kristen Welker Will Take Over Meet the Press Next Month

NBC has finally announced when Kristen Welker will take over as host of Meet the Press: September 17th.

Welker, who grew up in Fairmount and graduated from Germantown Friends before ditching us for Harvard, will become the 13th Meet the Press moderator. She’s only the second woman to host Meet the Press during the Sunday show’s 76 (!!!)-year run. (It’s actually the longest-running show on television.) And she’s the first Black person behind the desk.

Welker worked for NBC 10 in the aughts. She became NBC’s White House correspondent in 2011.

Current Meet the Press host Chuck Todd announced in June that he’d be departing the show after nine years. He called Welker “the right person in the right moment” for the job.

Welker isn’t some expat who has turned her back on Philly. Her parents, Julie and Harvey, still live in Fairmount, and her mom is a prominent real estate broker who once ran for City Council. Welker met her husband, John Hughes, when he was an executive with Merck in Philadelphia. The New York Times covered their wedding. They were married at the Hyatt at the Bellevue on Broad Street, one block away from the site of their first date.

Given the state of affairs in the country and the world these days, one thing about Welker’s new gig is certain: It won’t be boring! I look forward to watching.

Gotta Have Goals!

Some Idaho restaurant claims it just built the world’s largest “Philly cheesesteak” — 722.8 feet. They couldn’t come up with the other 0.2 feet just to make it an even number? As far as I can tell, Philly’s been only able to manage 510 feet. The Guinness Book of World Records shall be investigating forthwith.

SEPTA Stuff

If you’re wondering why your Regional Rail train isn’t there yet, it’s probably because SEPTA just launched new Regional Rail schedules on Sunday. You can view all of the new schedules here.

From the Inquirer …

Controversial Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was a defendant in federal court not so long ago. And soon, he might very well become the president of City Council. Quite a turnaround!

From the New York Times …

Meet the Philly company designing haptic suits that allow people who are deaf to feel music through their skin. Fascinating!

From Forbes …

Will Philly really be a “world tourism hot spot” in 2026?

Local Talent

If you pulled up Netflix over the weekend, you probably noticed that the biopic Big George Foreman, which came to theaters in April, is finally streaming. And who plays the famed boxer turned hawker of small indoor electric cookers? None other than Philly actor Khris Davis, a founding member of Quintessence Theatre Group on Germantown Avenue. Prior to the Foreman movie, Davis appeared in Judas and the Black Messiah and that Space Jam sequel.

And for more local talent, look no further than my 2023 Philly Mag Fall Arts Preview from the brand-new September issue, with a bevy of Philly actors, comedians and musicians you must get out and see this season.

By the Numbers

10: Suspects police are looking for in Sunday’s theft of at least eight rental cars from the Cira Center parking garage. The vehicles have trackers in them, and some have already been recovered. Not too genius of a heist.

2: Days this week with lows in the 50s. And the rest of the days will see lows in the 60s. Leaf-peeping season won’t be far behind!

Too many: Number of Philly Naked Bike Ride participants spotted Saturday atop bikes from Indego, Philly’s bike share provider. I’m all for body positivity, which is what the Philly Naked Bike Ride is purportedly about. But at least ride your own damn bike if your bare bottom is on the seat. Just ew.

$649: Cost (including taxes and fees) for a room at the Best of Philly-winning Ocean Casino Resort (née Revel) in Atlantic City for this Saturday, making a Shore getaway for Labor Day weekend a rather expensive proposition. Even the sketchy Howard Johnson is $350! Considering a trip to Cape May? A room at Congress Hall will set you back more than $1,100 per night. My advice: Do a Shore getaway in mid-September. No crowds, and the water is still nice and warm.

And from the Sweep-This Sports Desk …

Hi, I’m back! I was still on vacation at the Shore on Friday when the Phils beat the Cardinals at CBP, 7-2. On Saturday, we went up early and stayed up, mostly due to a killer Zack Wheeler outing and a monster seventh inning that saw, among other things, doubles by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper and three-run homers by both Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh.

THE PHILLIES HAVE JUST BROKEN THE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST HOME RUNS HIT IN ANY MONTH EVER WITH 47 DINGERS! INCREDIBLE MONTH OF AUGUST FOR THE PHILS WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/vv4Y3Y4ZHT — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 27, 2023

Final score: 12-1. Sheesh! On Sunday afternoon, I drove home from the Shore timed to hear the game on my car radio, which, it didn’t occur to me until I reached the Schuylkill Expressway, also meant my ride was timed to hit the post-game traffic. My fellow drivers were in a fine mood, however, thanks to a positively sterling showing by Aaron Nola on the mound. He went seven full innings for the second outing in a row, and with a Schwarbs lead-off homer in the first and subsequent RBIs by Harper and Trea Turner, the final score was a lovely shutout: 3-0. It was the Phils’ first home sweep of the Cardinals in 20 — count ’em, 20 — years. Tonight starts a three-game home stand with the Angels, with the first pitch at 6:40. Hey, when did the Daycare Crew get so darn dainty?

thanks for coming back out for this Nols pic.twitter.com/h3tAEgq9Gb — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 27, 2023

And in Doop News …

The Union returned from their Leagues Cup hiatus on Saturday with a win against D.C. United away at Audi Field, with all their scoring in the first half, including a converted PK by Daniel Gazdag.

Next game for the U is Wednesday at 7:30, in Toronto. Doop!

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.