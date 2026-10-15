Oh My Gourd! Main Line Pumpkins Will Dress Up Your Front Stoop for Fall

Give ’em pumpkin to talk about.

Jack-o’-lanterns are charming, of course, but if whimsy-maxxing your stoop, porch, or storefront is your goal for the season, turn to Main Line Pumpkins. Launched last year by farmer and self-taught pumpkin designer Armen Caravantes, the company transforms Philly-area entryways into autumnal masterpieces that feel like you’re trick-or-treating in a ’90s Halloween movie.

“It’s a cool way to do something really beautiful with something natural,” Caravantes says.

He grows his own pumpkins (Blue Dolls, Jarrahdales, Calico Belles, Musquée de Provence, you name it) and brings a variety of colors and shapes into his bespoke displays. The latest trend? Stackers, says Caravantes — specialty pumpkins with flat tops and bottoms that make them easy to, well, stack. “We almost exclusively use stackers,” he says. (The sweet spot: four, to avoid toppling. However, because Caravantes grows various sizes — some as large as two feet across — he can stack as high as eight. “Growing pumpkins in sequence to stack them is its own art form,” he says.)

Displays cost from $250 to more than $1,250, and Caravantes has found a following of fall fanatics more than happy to invest in the season. “I love growing these creations,” he says, “and I love the opportunity to place them in front of people’s homes and share that joy with them.”

Published as “Oh My Gourd!” in the October 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.