Guides

Channel the Total Solar Eclipse With These Celestial-Inspired Looks

We can’t get enough of the sparkly Galaxy clutch.

By ·
celestial fashion

This jumpsuit from Farm Rio’s Sunny Mood collection is peak celestial fashion. / Photograph courtesy of Farm Rio

This month’s total solar eclipse is taking fashion to the moon and back, with celestial-inspired jewels, peekaboo accessories in black and gold, sequined styles that shimmer like the sun, and even a fragrance fitting of the occasion. You can find them through Philly-area designers or boutiques. But take our advice: These styles are best for donning after the phenomenon occurs and before you hit the town later to celebrate — after all, you need special solar-viewing glasses to take it all in.

celestial fashion

Photograph courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Judith Leiber Couture Slim Slide Galaxy clutch, $4,495 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

shoes

Photograph courtesy of Anthropologie

Cecelia New York Bastil heels, $189 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

celestial fashion

Photograph courtesy of Stone Cooper

Solar Vortex necklace, $58 at Stone Cooper (Pennsport).

perfume

Photograph courtesy of Maison Crivelli

Maison Crivelli Tubéreuse Astrale extrait de parfum, $295 at Perfumology (Old City).

celestial fashion

Photograph courtesy of Studio Bladel

Celestial statement earrings, $25 at Studio Bladel (East Passyunk).

sunglasses

Photograph courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent SL 537 sunglasses, $432 at Shop Sixty Five (Margate).

 

Published as “The Look: Ray of Light” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Some of the Best Public Schools in America Are Right Here

  2. The World’s Largest Pickle Party Is Coming to Philly

  3. Solar Eclipse Watch Parties Happening in and Around Philadelphia

  4. Things to Do in Philadelphia This Weekend

  5. Philadelphia to Actually Start Sweeping its Streets Today