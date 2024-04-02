Channel the Total Solar Eclipse With These Celestial-Inspired Looks

We can’t get enough of the sparkly Galaxy clutch.

This month’s total solar eclipse is taking fashion to the moon and back, with celestial-inspired jewels, peekaboo accessories in black and gold, sequined styles that shimmer like the sun, and even a fragrance fitting of the occasion. You can find them through Philly-area designers or boutiques. But take our advice: These styles are best for donning after the phenomenon occurs and before you hit the town later to celebrate — after all, you need special solar-viewing glasses to take it all in.

Judith Leiber Couture Slim Slide Galaxy clutch, $4,495 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Cecelia New York Bastil heels, $189 at Anthropologie (Rittenhouse).

Solar Vortex necklace, $58 at Stone Cooper (Pennsport).

Maison Crivelli Tubéreuse Astrale extrait de parfum, $295 at Perfumology (Old City).

Celestial statement earrings, $25 at Studio Bladel (East Passyunk).

Saint Laurent SL 537 sunglasses, $432 at Shop Sixty Five (Margate).

Published as “The Look: Ray of Light” in the April 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.