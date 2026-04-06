These Philly-Area Mobile Bookstores Bring Their Shelves to You

Plus: New titles to add to your stack this spring.

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A new crop of booksellers in and around Philly have found a, er, novel way to make sales: by taking their businesses on the road. Among the ones that might be pulling up near you sometime soon is the Bookcase, from Fitler Square author Jo Piazza — whose latest novel, The Parisian Heist, debuts in July — and husband Nick Aster. The couple launched the concept as a pop-up shop that hit local breweries and cafes, but they’re adding a trailer to the mix in May, with plans to wheel their favorite reads — from literary fiction to cookbooks — around Philly. While they do hope to open a physical store someday, Piazza believes in an on-the-go approach: “People need to see books more in the wild.”

Another bookmobile is Austen’s Shelf Tiny Bookshop, a green wallpaper–lined trailer modeled after (yep) Jane Austen’s sitting room that peddles classic, romance, and young adult novels. Charity Herndon, a Woolwich, New Jersey– based author, bought the trailer after a breast cancer scare jump-started her dream to open a bookshop. She likes making page-turners accessible at bars, boutiques — she partnered with Manzanita in University City late last year on a Regency-themed tea party — and other spots around the region. It’s been so popular that she’s planning to open a brick-and-mortar out in Bordentown, N.J. sometime this summer — but don’t worry, the mobile version will still be on the go around here.

Finally, when you’re down the Shore this summer, you can pick up your next reads from Ink & Ivy, which Rio Grande sisters Lauren Long and Megan Irwin run out of a renovated school bus. The roving store feels like an indoor garden — a lovely spot to linger over trending titles like Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses, works by local authors (mostly from the Shore), and secondhand books. Ink & Ivy motors all over Cape May County, stopping at play spaces, the ferry terminal, and private events; the pair also host author meet and greets and book bedazzling sessions.

So, where can you find these bookshops next? Turn to In­stagram, where all three post their schedules. — Chloé Pantazi-Wolber

Reading List

New titles to add to your stack, all by Philly-ish authors

Fat Swim, by Emma Copley Eisenberg

The South Philly author weaves a collection of short stories about bodies — how they are seen by ourselves and by others in the modern world. April 28th.

Workhorse, by Caroline Palmer

The self-deprecating protagonist of this tome is Northeast Philly’s Clo Harmon, who will do just about anything to climb the ranks at the Vogue-like mag where she works. It’s very loosely based on Center City–born Palmer’s own experiences. Available now.

The Summer of Second Chances, by K.L. Walther

Capitalizing on the popularity of books about summer love, the Langhorne author brings us this young adult romance about a girl who must decide whether to give a boy from her past a (wait for it) second chance. May 5th.

Until Death, by Mary Berman

The betrothed might not want to read this debut novel by Bella Vista–based Berman, about the nightmare that is wedding planning — though they really should. May 19th. — Kristen Schott

Published as “Plot Twist” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.