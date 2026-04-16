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What We’re Loving Right Now: Cruise-Worthy Looks for Your Tropical Trip

With Norwegian Cruise Line now sailing between Philly and Bermuda, we’ve got our sights set on vacation-ready style.

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A cruise-worthy look by Simon Miller / Photograph by Alex Artidiello

With Norwegian Cruise Line set to begin sailing between Philly and Bermuda this month, we’ve got our sights set on the high seas, tropical beaches, and vacation-ready style. Here, the cruise-worthy looks.

Pictured above: SIMONMILLER Inna top, $245, Za Za skirt, $325, Banana earrings, $175, and Banana Bunch wristlet, $195, all at simonmillerusa.com.

Jane Win lapis natural beaded necklace, $188 at janewin.com.

Missoni striped one-shoulder swimsuit, $770 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Shiraleah Sunkissed tote bag, $62 at Baked (Queen Village).

Valentino Garavani Rockstud double wedge sandal, $890 at Boyds (Center City).

Feast Jewelry Cyprus freshwater pearl drop earrings, $120 at feastjewelryshop.com.

Lyndon Eyewear Angelica sunglasses, $125 at Pilot/Powell (Ardmore).

Published as “Decked Out” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

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