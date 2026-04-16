What We’re Loving Right Now: Cruise-Worthy Looks for Your Tropical Trip

With Norwegian Cruise Line now sailing between Philly and Bermuda, we’ve got our sights set on vacation-ready style.

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With Norwegian Cruise Line set to begin sailing between Philly and Bermuda this month, we’ve got our sights set on the high seas, tropical beaches, and vacation-ready style. Here, the cruise-worthy looks.

Pictured above: SIMONMILLER Inna top, $245, Za Za skirt, $325, Banana earrings, $175, and Banana Bunch wristlet, $195, all at simonmillerusa.com.

Jane Win lapis natural beaded necklace, $188 at janewin.com.

Missoni striped one-shoulder swimsuit, $770 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Shiraleah Sunkissed tote bag, $62 at Baked (Queen Village).

Valentino Garavani Rockstud double wedge sandal, $890 at Boyds (Center City).

Feast Jewelry Cyprus freshwater pearl drop earrings, $120 at feastjewelryshop.com.

Lyndon Eyewear Angelica sunglasses, $125 at Pilot/Powell (Ardmore).

Published as “Decked Out” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.