Q&A

Manzanita’s Dorit Avganim Shares a Peek Inside Her Vintage World

Step inside her University City boutique for retro clothing and home goods, personal styling — and a sense of community.

Dorit Avganim in her University City boutique Manzanita / Photography by Courtney Apple

At her University City boutique Manzanita, Dorit Avganim offers vintage with a twist — throwback clothing and home goods, plus a little something extra for her community: She’s starting an incubator program for up-and-coming businesses. Here’s what else catches her eye.

At Home

Beloved jewelry: My mother’s moonstone pendant.

Prized possession: The propeller from my dad’s 1970s airplane that stands in my living room.

Hair essential: I wear my hair big and natural, usually topped with something from the shop — like Winona Irene clips and barrettes.

Hobby: Styling. It’s part profession, part obsession.

Favorite outfit: My husband’s great-grandmother’s floor-length black-and-white fur from the ’20s.

Go-to gadget: My phone. And I always have a tiny sewing kit on hand. (Vintage lovers know!)

Best workout: Solo dance parties in the shop while cleaning and merchandising.

Morning ritual: Coffee, kids, house, then dress with intention! Even if it’s just to get the littles off to school: Drop-off is the new runway.

On the Job

On my playlist: My husband, Ben, has been shaping the sound of Manzanita since day one. You’ll find everything from Aphex Twin to Nina Simone.

Desk mates: The kids’ artwork, business cards, and maybe an unpaid parking ticket or two.

Unforgettable advice: “Treat everyone you meet like God in drag,” by Ram Dass.

Biggest inspiration: People-watching!

Current project: Year two of Manzanita’s Junto, an interview series that uplifts the efforts of intentional entrepreneurs.

Exciting work event: The launch of Coming Soon, Manzanita’s incubator, beginning in August. The neighborhood will vote for an entrepreneur to take on a residency at the shop.

On the Go

Mode of transportation: I’m always grateful to catch the trolley! The 34 (uh, I mean, T2?) goes right by the shop.

On my shopping list: A fine painting by my dear friend Elizabeth Bergeland.

Gifting go-to: Casa Vida in Old City.

Hair salon: I see Kia Sterling at Hairtique Color & Design in Roxborough.

Recent splurge: A 1986 Yoko Ono tour jacket. It didn’t cost much. Vintage is gracious like that.

Takeout Spot: I have to give it up to Pitruco.

Pitruco / Photograph by Michael Persico

Next vacation: I’d adore some time on Prince Edward Island. (I’m a big fan of the ’80s Anne of Green Gables films.)

Travel essential: I have a killer pair of vintage red cowboy boots that go with everything.

Published as “Retro Spin” in the June 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

