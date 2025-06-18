Manzanita’s Dorit Avganim Shares a Peek Inside Her Vintage World
Step inside her University City boutique for retro clothing and home goods, personal styling — and a sense of community.
At her University City boutique Manzanita, Dorit Avganim offers vintage with a twist — throwback clothing and home goods, plus a little something extra for her community: She’s starting an incubator program for up-and-coming businesses. Here’s what else catches her eye.
At Home
Beloved jewelry: My mother’s moonstone pendant.
Prized possession: The propeller from my dad’s 1970s airplane that stands in my living room.
Hair essential: I wear my hair big and natural, usually topped with something from the shop — like Winona Irene clips and barrettes.
Hobby: Styling. It’s part profession, part obsession.
Favorite outfit: My husband’s great-grandmother’s floor-length black-and-white fur from the ’20s.
Go-to gadget: My phone. And I always have a tiny sewing kit on hand. (Vintage lovers know!)
Best workout: Solo dance parties in the shop while cleaning and merchandising.
Morning ritual: Coffee, kids, house, then dress with intention! Even if it’s just to get the littles off to school: Drop-off is the new runway.
On the Job
On my playlist: My husband, Ben, has been shaping the sound of Manzanita since day one. You’ll find everything from Aphex Twin to Nina Simone.
Desk mates: The kids’ artwork, business cards, and maybe an unpaid parking ticket or two.
Unforgettable advice: “Treat everyone you meet like God in drag,” by Ram Dass.
Biggest inspiration: People-watching!
Current project: Year two of Manzanita’s Junto, an interview series that uplifts the efforts of intentional entrepreneurs.
Exciting work event: The launch of Coming Soon, Manzanita’s incubator, beginning in August. The neighborhood will vote for an entrepreneur to take on a residency at the shop.
On the Go
Mode of transportation: I’m always grateful to catch the trolley! The 34 (uh, I mean, T2?) goes right by the shop.
On my shopping list: A fine painting by my dear friend Elizabeth Bergeland.
Gifting go-to: Casa Vida in Old City.
Hair salon: I see Kia Sterling at Hairtique Color & Design in Roxborough.
Recent splurge: A 1986 Yoko Ono tour jacket. It didn’t cost much. Vintage is gracious like that.
Takeout Spot: I have to give it up to Pitruco.
Next vacation: I’d adore some time on Prince Edward Island. (I’m a big fan of the ’80s Anne of Green Gables films.)
Travel essential: I have a killer pair of vintage red cowboy boots that go with everything.
Published as “Retro Spin” in the June 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.