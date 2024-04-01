Solar Eclipse Watch Parties Happening in and Around Philadelphia

Here's where you can catch the eclipse on April 8th across the region. Bonus: Most are free.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

On Monday, April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cut across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, throwing the sky into darkness for nearly four minutes. Philly is expected to reach over 90 percent totality, meaning you have a pretty good chance of seeing the moon block the face of the sun — weather permitting, of course. The entire eclipse will last for about two and a half hours, starting around 2:08 p.m. with peak viewing around 3:23 p.m.

This level of coverage in the Philly area won’t happen again until 2078, so make the most out of the experience with these special viewing events happening across the region. And remember to protect your eyes as you watch — standard sunglasses won’t cut it!

Various locations

The library system is hosting a few free viewing events, including ones at Hibernia County Park in Coatesville and Pine Creek Park in Chester Springs, and outside Easttown Library. There are also pre-eclipse activities and educational events for littles and adults, to get you really in the spirit. Find the full schedule here.

222 North 20th Street, Logan Square

The Franklin Institute is going all out on April 8th, with a free viewing party featuring solar-filter tents and eclipse-safe telescopes, a beer garden with celestial-inspired food and drinks, a live DJ, solar-eclipse doughnuts from Federal Donuts & Chicken (available to the first 200 guests), and solar-eclipse glasses for purchase. The celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. on the front steps of the museum. No registration required — just show up!

Various locations

There’s a bunch of no-cost watch parties going down at Free Library branches throughout the city, including Andorra, Falls of Schuylkill, Fishtown Community, Parkway Central, Torresdale, West Oak Lane, Wynnefield and more. Find the full list of Free Library-run eclipse events here.

599 Market Street, Independence Mall

Head to Independence Visitor Center for a free community viewing opportunity. Guests will start gathering on the Liberty View terrace around 2 p.m., and the first 50 attendees will receive protective eyewear. No need to register in advance — just show up.

117 South 17th Street, Rittenhouse

If you’re planning a staycation or will be in town during the eclipse, opt for Hotel Palomar’s one-day-only Solar Eclipse package. It includes early check-in (1 p.m.), approved viewing glasses, and a smartphone filter so you can capture the phenomenon with your phone. From $260.

750 South Church Street, West Chester

West Chester University’s Mather Planetarium will host a free public viewing event starting at 1 p.m. The first 750 guests will get complimentary protective glasses, and there will also be special telescopes to use.

1901 North 13th Street, North Philly

Join Temple’s physics department to watch the eclipse via solar-viewing telescopes, protective eyewear, and on monitors at no cost. The event will begin around 2 p.m. at the campus’s green space, Beury Beach.

1400 North Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia

Park staff and volunteers are hosting a free community watch event at the Wayne’s Woods picnic area starting at 2 p.m. They’ll be giving out eclipse-safe glasses while supplies last, and you’ll have the opportunity to look through a solar telescope. Bonus: Littles will earn a Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer badge.

1700 West Montgomery Avenue, North Philly

This North Philly science museum welcomes astronomers of all ages to a free watch party. (Pre-registration is highly encouraged, though.) There’ll be a limited supply of safety glasses, and the eclipse will also be live-streamed in Wagner’s lecture hall. Pro tip: Come early to learn how to make your own pinhole projector.

300 West Northwestern Avenue, Wissahickon

Wissahickon Environmental Center will lead the community out to Andorra Meadow around 2:45 p.m. to catch the darkest moment of the eclipse at 3:23 p.m. The team is planning to make solar projectors and to bring a special telescope, but you’ll need to BYO eclipse-safe glasses. It’s free to attend, but you can RSVP here.