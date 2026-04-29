3 Over-the-Top Takes on Philly Carriage Houses

A bespoke wet room, a posh playhouse, and a massive wine cellar prove that extreme customization is on the rise.

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These three carriage houses prove that extreme customization is on the rise in Philly.

The Bathroom Retreat

When the pandemic forced a couple to cancel their bucket-list trip to Scotland, they put their vacation funds toward transforming their cramped century-old Haverford carriage house into an homage to the Highlands hotel where they’d planned to stay. South Philly–based Design Manifest took on the project, which included adding a third-floor primary suite with his-and-hers bathrooms. For her? A bespoke wet room swathed in custom tile, with a roomy tub and spa shower and playfully posh details like a brightly upholstered side chair and a glass chandelier reminiscent of a cluster of soap bubbles.

The Playhouse

East Falls’ Mona Ross Berman Interiors and Old City’s Ambit Architecture reimagined a Society Hill carriage house — tucked behind the clients’ main home — as a secondary space for the couple’s growing family. While the second and third levels hold extra bedrooms, an office, and a gym, the first floor is all about play. The showpiece is a custom ping-pong table (which converts into a pool table) with matching storage benches by 11 Ravens. The floors are polished concrete, and most walls are clad in ash wood paneling. “It’s extremely durable and forgiving should a rogue ping-pong ball hit it,” says Berman.

The Wine Cellar

When Old City’s CBP Architects joined a pair of Center City carriage houses into one single-family home, they had to keep the exterior brick walls, per the standards of the Philadelphia Historical Commission. But inside, everything was demolished to make room for a modern structure, done in collaboration with Haverford’s Barbara Gisel Design. A curved steel, plaster, and wood staircase, by Holzman Iron Studio, winds through the home’s five levels, creating a statement no matter what floor you’re on. But the bottom level is where the fun happens: It was designed for large-scale entertaining, with a 1,000-bottle wine room.

Published as “So Extra” in the April 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.