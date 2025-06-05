AOC and Other Top Democrats Boycott Stephen Starr

It's a battle royale between top Democrats and Philadelphia's most famous restaurateur.

Stephen Starr is, of course, the most prolific and most famous restaurateur in Philadelphia. But in more recent years, he has made a big name for himself in, among other places, New York City and Washington D.C. And it is in the nation’s capital where Starr is going to battle with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and other top democratic leaders.

No, it’s not because Stephen Starr has suddenly turned into a MAGA man, having dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Dear Leader. And, no, it’s not because it’s so damn hard to get a table at Le Diplomate, his D.C. version of Parc that is one of Starr’s seven establishments there. This is all about a labor dispute involving Starr and other restaurateurs in Washington D.C.

As Axios is reporting, many Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, including AOC, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren have all agreed to boycott Starr’s most popular D.C. restaurants as well as other restaurants as a show of solidarity with Unite Here Local 25.

The pledge that Unite Here Local 25 has asked these leaders as well as community members and customers to sign reads as follows:

As customers, community members, and neighbors, we stand with the workers at [these restaurants] in their efforts to unionize. We love these restaurants and the contribution they make to D.C.’s culture. We want them to succeed – which means the people who work there need a seat at the table. The workers at these restaurants are organizing for respect, fair wages and benefits, and a seat at the bargaining table. In an industry as important as this one, stable jobs are crucial. When we enjoy the incredible food served up at our favorite restaurants, it’s important that we know that the people making and serving it are being treated right. The restaurant industry in Washington, D.C. can only truly thrive if restaurant workers thrive too. That is why we stand with the workers at [these] restaurants who are exercising their right to unionize for respect and dignity on the job.

In a statement, the union explained that the boycott has come about because “workers have endured months of union busting.” Starr’s company has denied these claims.

So what does Stephen Starr have to say about all of this? “Local 25’s call for a boycott is baseless,” reads a statement from his restaurant group. “A boycott of any kind can result in lost hours, wages, and tips that hardworking employees rely upon.”

We’ll keep a close eye on this one.