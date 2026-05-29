The Best Bars in Philly to Watch the World Cup

Rooting for Messi, El Tri, England, Brazil, or an underdog? Here's where to find your people — and your match-day drink — around town.

The first of 104 World Cup matches kicks off on June 11th, when Mexico takes on South Africa in Mexico City. Here in Philly we’ve got six matches, beginning with Ecuador-Ivory Coast on June 14th. If you’re not one of the lucky fans who’ve scored tickets to the Linc — excuse us, Philadelphia Stadium, per FIFA’s convoluted sponsorship rules — or you’re simply too far away from your favorite team, fear not. We’ve got you covered with the best places to watch.

Argentina

❶ Malbec Steakhouse: Two years ago, when La Albiceleste played a “friendly” game at the Linc, members of the team came to Malbec for dinner and impressed everyone with their grace and pleasant demeanors. Argentina will be more aggressive on the pitch during the Cup, and the folks at Malbec will offer a variety of beef dishes and happy-hour specials for the hordes who want to cheer on Messi and his mates. Society Hill.

Austria & Germany

❷ Brauhaus Schmitz: This raucous, sprawling German beer hall boasts “more German beer than anyone else outside of Deutschland.” Order a stein of Bitburger and a knockwurst and settle in for every game. The party moves outside on June 25th for the much-anticipated Germany–Ecuador match; stick around for U.S.–Turkey later that night. The street will be closed again the following week for knockout-round matches. Bella Vista.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, & Czechia

❸ Toska: Even though their Albanian squad didn’t qualify for the tourney, Toska’s owners have created a place where fans of the three Eastern European and Balkan teams in the World Cup can still gather. Enjoy the games over a plate of qebapa — Albanian-style kebabs with a smoky eggplant and pepper spread — and wash it down with their house-made lager. Mount Airy.

Brazil

❹ Guanabara Sports Bar: The Brazilian population in Philly has exploded in recent years, with Brazilian bakeries, restaurants, and bars lining Castor Avenue. If you want to see Samba Soccer smack in the middle of this community, head to Guanabara. After Brazil wins — come on, you know they probably will — you can take your celebratory caipirinha to the roof deck for skyline views. Northeast Philly.

Curaçao and Haiti

❺ Shana’s Caribbean Cafe: Fans — and fans of massive underdogs — should head to Shana’s to cheer on Haiti and tiny Curaçao, and for heaping plates of peanut porridge, curry goat, and callaloo, plus 99-cent wings on game days. Northeast Philly.

Ecuador

❻ El Guayas: The tiny cafe fills up for LDU Quito matches (the club team is one of South America’s best), so plan ahead to make sure you get a seat; a working command of Spanish (or a Spanish-speaking friend) will also come in handy. Bensalem.

England

❼ Lion Sports Bar: During the English Premier League and Italian Serie A seasons, the Lion opens at 7 a.m. on match days so soccer-obsessed (sorry, football-obsessed) fans can take advantage of the 35 TVs. Expect a soul-rattling, teacup-shattering, wake-the-queen-from-her-grave celebration if the English win their second World Cup. Chinatown.

France

❽ Good King Tavern: In the run-up to the 2022 World Cup final, which pitted France against Argentina, the tavern experienced some of its busiest days ever. Since the French are one of the favorites this year (they’re ranked number one in the world), be sure to arrive early. If the celebration is anything like their annual Bastille Day parties — DJs, accordions, enough champagne to make you float away — you shouldn’t miss it. Bella Vista.

South Korea

❾ Soko Bag: Korean fried chicken and beer brewed fresh on the premises — if there’s a better recipe for watching sports, we haven’t found it. Soko Bag will make room in its regular lineup of Philadelphia pro teams’ games for matches involving Korea — and everybody else. Phoenixville.

Mexico

❿ Sancho Pistola’s: We’re sure it won’t be hard to find an abundance of TVs tuned to El Tri across Puebladelphia, but with pitchers of margaritas, a party vibe even on a slow day, and plenty of seating, you could find worse places to watch Mexico work its way through the bracket. Fishtown.

Portugal

⓫ Tio Pepe: You should always visit Tio Pepe — the garlicky, smoky chouriço lit aflame tableside is a must — but especially when the Seleção das Quinas is playing. Expect Brazilian and Spanish fans to help fill the dining room on game day. Northeast Philly.

Senegal, Ghana, & Ivory Coast

⓬ Kilimandjaro: This West Philly institution will show every Senegal game, plus Ghana and Ivory Coast. That’s at least nine opportunities for you to order the Senegal cocktail — fresh ginger juice laced with hibiscus. University City.

For Fans of Everyone

FIFA’s official fan fest will take place on Fairmount Park’s ⓭ Lemon Hill, and it’s the only fan fest in the country that will be open for the entire 39-day duration of the World Cup. Expect match broadcasts, food trucks, fans from around the world, and live music. For fans looking for a more up-close experience, the Philadelphia Union’s ⓮ Subaru Park will serve as home base for Ivory Coast’s team, and the Elephants will hold an open practice for about 8,000 people in early June. Once the tournament starts, the Union will host free “Soccer Celebrations” for 35 different games, featuring a massive TV screen and activities for adults and kids. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

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Published as “World Cup: Show Your Colors” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.