Eagles Super Bowl Food Specials for Your Last-Minute Party Planning

Forgot to pre-order for the Super Bowl? Here’s where to find green cannoli, green beer, football-shaped pizzas, and much more.

Look, I’m happy for all you plan-ahead types who got all your fabulous pre-orders in for Middle Child hoagie packages and elaborate Eagles cakes, but the rest of us still require some green-dyed festiveness, too. So this guide is for the procrastinators, the bandwagonneers, and the just-too-busy-types. It’s not too late to secure your Eagles-themed food specials for your Super Bowl parties and weekend outings.

Leaning all the way into the fact that the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day weekend coincide, SliCE is offering both heart-shaped and football-shaped pizzas this weekend. Call to order for delivery or pickup beginning on February 10th. 1180 South 10th Street, Italian Market.

Back in the Eagles’ first Super Bowl run, ReAnimator crafted its “Foles-gers” blend to pay homage to our dear “Saint Nick.” And while he may be gone, they’re keeping the label and attaching it to a new blend. “Hurtscafe” honors our current quarterback (and a stubborn commitment to puns). $5 from every sale benefits the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. You can order a bag online, or pick it up at all their cafe locations while supplies last. Various locations.

Craftsman Row, the home of seasonal over-the-top milkshakes, just had to get into the Super Bowl spirit with their “It’s a Philly Thing” milkshake. This green-sprinkled shake contains all Philly-made ingredients: Bassetts ice cream, Tastykakes, pretzels, and Goldenberg Peanut Chews. 112 South 8th Street, Washington Square.

Head to the all-day Italian cafe for special “Go Birds” gelato — pistachio-green with crushed white-chocolate pretzels — as well as pistachio “Fly L’Aquila Fly” croissants. 1716 Chestnut Street, Rittenhouse.

This Main Line favorite Italian market is offering Eagles-inspired tomato pies, cupcakes, cakes and more. They’re all available for grab-and-go at their Ardmore and West Chester locations. Pre-orders have already closed, but they tell us game-day treats will be available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis this weekend. 2616 East County Line Road, Ardmore; 128 West Market Street, West Chester.

South Philly’s iconic Isgro’s has every Eagles-themed baked good you could possibly imagine, from Eagles cookies to cannoli filled with bright green ricotta. They’ll have treats in-store (though you can still call ahead of time to place an order if you have your heart set on something specific). While it may be nice to plan ahead, don’t pick up ahead; Isgro’s fills cannoli day-of so they don’t get soggy. 1009 Christian Street, South Philly.

If you like this Central American street food’s churro-topped soft serve, you’ll love their Eagles-ified version. It’s bright green, and coated in green and silver sprinkles. They’ll also dye their signature papusas green (with spinach juice) if you ask nicely. 2104 Chestnut Street, Rittenhouse; Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch Street, Market East.

Evil Genius Beer Co. just keeps cranking out the commemorative beers up in Fishtown. This postseason has already seen the debut of an “orange creamsicle IPA” dubbed”Playoffs!?!” Plus, their “wooder ice milkshake-style IPA” called “Fly Like an Eagle” returned for the season. And now for the Super Bowl, a third creation: “Hurts So Good,” a peach mosaic pale ale, is available in taproom. The “Fly Like an Eagle” is also available exclusively at Evil Genius’s Fishtown taproom, comes in two flavors — mango and blue raspberry — and is brewed with vanilla and lactose as well as over 100 pounds of fresh mango puree and over 15 gallons of blue raspberry slushy syrup, respectively. It’s also available in four-packs for $18. If you can’t make it to Fishtown for your Super Bowl party shopping, “Playoffs!?!” is available for around $12 in six-pack form across the region (including Giant supermarkets). 1727 Front Street, Fishtown; six-packs at various locations.

In honor of this weekend’s Kelce Bowl, the Kensington cafe has created two dueling beverages: “For Jason,” an Eagles-green spiced jasmine rice milk with jujube, cinnamon, and coffee jelly made from Vietnamese espresso, then topped with matcha-cream cold foam. And for Travis, there’s the “Spicy Yeti,” made with mango nectar, lychee hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Topo Chico, and rimmed with muối ớt and Tabasco salt. Both drinks will be available all weekend long. 3400 J Street, G1, Kensington.

Head to all Federal Donuts locations on Saturday and Sunday this weekend (and Monday, if things go our way) for the return of “The Iggle.” This is a classic spice-cake doughnut with a white-chocolate glaze and topped with green sugar. Grab ’em until they sell out. Various locations.

While Best of Philly-winning cookie artist Madison K has cupcakes, cookies, cookie cakes and sweets trays with various Eagles-related designs available for pre-order on her website, you can also head to her Northern Liberties shop on or before game day to pick up some adorable, ready-made Eagles goodies while they last. 800 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties.

Even the recent NYC import is getting involved, endearing itself to its Ardmore home with an Eagles-centric creation. Maman’s “It’s A Philly Thing” peppermint hot chocolate is topped with whipped cream, a chocolate football and green-and-white sprinkles. The $12 drink is available at the Ardmore location now through Sunday. 49 Anderson Avenue, Ardmore.

If your game-day festivities start the moment you wake up, Bagels & Co. is here to help with their green-tinted cream cheese. “For the Birds” schmear is … well, it’s green, and this week that’s really all it takes to get in on the Eagles-themed mania. Don’t think about it too hard. Various locations.

Green Bloody Marys

If a bagel topped with green cream cheese isn’t doing it for you, opt for the true breakfast of champions: the Bloody Mary. You can get green-colored versions at two brunch locations this weekend. The Dutch has a “Bleed Green Bloody Mary” made with vodka, tomatillo, jalapeño, Thai chili, cucumber, cilantro, and lime. Meanwhile, Martha’s got a gigantic $23 version (in a served in a plastic takeout-style quart, naturally) topped with everything from pickles to mozzarella.