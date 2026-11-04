Suburban Philadelphians Are Fighting Against Data Centers. Can They Win?

The David and Goliath battle has been going on for two years. What that means for Philly — and the rest of the country.

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Patti Erickson was volunteering at Upper Merion’s Community Cupboard on October 19th when her husband texted: Brian O’Neill, the Main Line developer behind everything from condominiums to golf courses, had withdrawn his plan to build a 4.6 million-square-foot data center campus near the Ericksons’ home in King of Prussia.

“I really wanted to scream, but it’s not the appropriate place to do that,” she says. “I was so excited.” She started whispering the news to other volunteers, joy rippling through the room. Erickson tries not to use her phone during her shifts at the Community Cupboard, but when she left, the news was “blowing up.”

For Erickson, it felt like validation. She’d spent spring and summer rallying neighbors to fight the project, arguing at township meetings that data centers — especially the massive ones O’Neill proposed — would bring persistent, high-pitched whirring and black smog from the generators cited in the site proposal that the Township’s Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected in August.

“If you can’t walk out your front door without being hit by sounds and without being able to breathe very well, that’s going to impact your entire life,” Erickson says. “Our feeling is [O’Neill] knows that the township and all the residents do not feel that this is the appropriate use of this land,” she adds.

But according to O’Neill’s attorney, Marc Kaplin, the fight is just beginning. He says his client isn’t dropping plans for a data center in Upper Merion at all; he’s just switching tactics. Yes, he withdrew a specific 2026 zoning appeal, but he’s pushing ahead with the lawsuits he filed in September against the township to force plan approval. And O’Neill has another data center proposal pending in Montgomery County: a 2 million-square-foot data center in Plymouth Township, where the former Cleveland Cliffs Steel Mill stands.

Montgomery County is just one example of a David-and-Goliath battle that’s being fought across the country. In Utah, residents went toe-to-toe with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary over his 40,000-acre “Wonder Valley” project. In Edgerton, Kansas, city officials sued their own residents to push through a data center from Dubai-based, Trump-allied developer Damac Properties. There are scores of similar examples.

While data centers previously operated as a backstage technology — servers hummed behind the scenes to power everything from emails and streaming services to Uber rides — they’ve now stepped into a starring role as one of the major players in U.S. politics. It’s not an issue that splits cleanly along party lines. Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who once said he wanted Texas to be the “epicenter of AI development,” is now implementing restrictions and saying AI data centers have “dug their own grave.” Closer to home, Governor Josh Shapiro made a similar retreat:“We’re going to win the battle of AI supremacy and it’s going to be done right here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he said last summer when he announced a $20 billion Amazon project in Luzerne and Bucks counties … before backtracking his support with an executive order signed in August aimed at limiting development.

The politicians are clearly responding to a groundswell in public opposition. An August 2026 poll from Heatmap found 75 percent of Americans oppose data center development in their neighborhoods. People of all ages and political persuasions started showing up at public meetings to block outsized projects driven by AI, an industry whose computing and facility needs dwarf those of other digital infrastructure. A hyperscale data center is more than 10,000 square feet — though many have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in square footage. (To get a sense of size, 1 million square feet is about the size of Alcatraz Island.)

The AI data centers are also massive energy consumers. Hyperscale data centers can use 100 megawatts of electricity or more daily — more than the City of Philadelphia — and up to 5 million gallons of water per day to cool their facilities. They need so much energy that fossil fuel plants that planned to close are staying open to meet their needs.

Two Pennsylvania plants, the Keystone and Conemaugh, have said they will remain online longer in part due to data center development, a PennEnvironment report found. “Now, these facilities that didn’t make money before,” says David Masur, executive director of PennEnvironment, “seem financially viable because everybody’s scrambling to get more electricity.”

The battle in Montgomery County will be one of the first to test the mettle of Shapiro’s executive order, and however the fight ends, it’s likely to reverberate across the nation. Greater Philadelphia may play an outsized role in determining candidate stances come 2028, when political science experts expect data centers will be one of the central issues of both the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

Opposition to data centers tends to look similar across communities: Thousands of people show up for public meetings, clapping raucously when a zoning board or City Council rules in their favor and booing when it doesn’t. (And in Philly’s suburbs, they really know how to boo.) Sometimes the protests get creative: One Norristown man has taken to standing outside public meetings with a boombox and signs reading NO DATA CENTERS earning the nickname Boombox Man in headlines.

Montgomery County’s fight over data center development began in the summer of 2025 in Plymouth Township. Conshohocken resident Patti Smith remembers listening in on a Cleveland Cliffs earnings call in July and being alarmed to hear the company’s EVP and CFO Celso Goncalves talk about how idled steel mills — like the one near her apartment in Conshohocken — have exactly “what data center developers are looking for: access to power and water.”

“I said to myself, ‘Oh my gosh. I really hope that it’s not a data center,’” says Smith. “An industrial use for this site may be in line with Conshohocken’s past, but it does not match its future.” Her neighbors hoped the site might become a mixed-use development with retail and housing, or soccer and baseball fields for youth sports. More than a few wanted to see it turned into an ice rink. One group wanted to preserve the steel mill and turn it into a museum.

Instead, in September 2025, O’Neill’s MLP Ventures filed an application to build a two-million-square-foot, 10-building data center. Conshohocken residents, including Smith, organized quickly, forming the group No Conshy Data Centers and organizing a Change.org petition, No Conshy or Plymouth Data Centers, which has nearly 5,000 signatures. They packed public meetings in Plymouth Township, where the steel mill is technically located, to voice their discontent.

But then, the deal seemingly fell apart. At a public zoning meeting in November, O’Neill withdrew his application after someone pointed out that he didn’t have legal standing to apply since the agreement of sale for the mill hadn’t been signed. The meeting, which was scheduled to last until 10 p.m., wrapped up shortly after 7.

For months, the battle over data centers in Montgomery County quieted. But O’Neill continued working behind the scenes. The day after Christmas, he emailed Michael Tierney, deputy legal advisor to the U.S. State Department, to arrange a meeting with an official from Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) to see if there was any way his facility could emit more than the 25-ton limit of pollutants into the atmosphere, per documents obtained through a right-to-know request Smith submitted.

He also set his sights on another property: Renaissance Park in King of Prussia, near his $1.1 billion cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility, Discovery Labs.

That’s the project that caught Patti Erickson’s attention when she saw a brief project description on the township’s agenda in April 2026. She was a bit stunned because it spanned five or six different addresses, so she emailed the Upper Merion township managers to ask about it. “They said, ‘Oh, that’s for the data centers,’” Erickson recalls. “We had never heard anything about this.”

Erickson had thought that Upper Merion’s data center ordinance, passed in March, would protect the community from hyperscale projects. But O’Neill had submitted his application to build the 4.6 million-square-foot facility before the ordinance passed, so the township had to consider it.

“It’s not like any of us were experts really on data centers going into this,” Erickson says. “We had to get up to speed very quickly.”

Erickson and Smith, in some ways, are illustrative of the broad, demographic appeal data center opposition has. Erickson, 62, has lived in Upper Merion for much of her life. She raised her daughter, now 35, in the neighborhood and serves as president of the Autism Society Greater Philadelphia. Smith is a 30-year-old University of Pennsylvania law student who moved to Conshohocken after college and loved its mix of suburban charm and a walkable downtown.

“You have high school and college students alongside senior citizens. All types of people, politically,” Erickson says.

People in both townships took the mic at public hearings, choking up as they shared deeply personal health information, describing the migraines they suffer, sharing their cancer and open heart surgery journeys — and why they believe data centers threaten their continued health and well being.

Others, like Zach Davis, chairperson of the Upper Merion Environmental Advisory Council, have spoken out about the environmental impacts. He frequently walks his two rescue dogs past the proposed data center site in King of Prussia. This July, when the region faced 100+ degree days over the Fourth of July, he started thinking about how hot a data center could make his neighborhood. Researchers have found that data centers, especially those that rely on fossil fuels to power their operations, create heat island effects, warming communities by as much as 16 degrees.

“The hottest day we got in Upper Merion was about 103 to 104 degrees,” he says. “[With a data center] the surrounding area could have seen 120 degrees at its peak.”

While it was obviously viewed as a positive that Upper Merion ultimately voted down O’Neill’s data center proposal, and Shapiro signed an executive order aimed at reigning in data center development in the state, opponents worry that the order doesn’t have the oomph it needs to actually stop developers. They point out that it’s unclear what it means for a project to have community support — something Shapiro has said a project needs to move forward.

“Does that mean the residents coming out and saying no?” Erickson says. “Or does that mean that the board of supervisors, or local ordinances and zoning codes saying no?”

They also wonder whether local leaders are on their side. Plymouth residents were frustrated when the Township’s Zoning Board moved its planned hearing on data centers from the 700-person auditorium at Colonial Middle School to a 200-person space at the township’s offices at 700 Belvoir Road. Then, five hours before the meeting was scheduled to begin, it was cancelled. The reason: The zoning board didn’t post a public agenda 24 hours before the meeting was set to begin, a violation of the Sunshine Act, a PA local government transparency law. (The Plymouth Township Zoning Board did not return requests for comment.)

They also feel the project isn’t transparent. Nationally, some data center developers have signed NDAs with local government officials, adding a shroud of secrecy to the proceedings.

Many residents don’t learn of projects until they’re already in motion. In October, Plymouth residents complained that the zoning board record is convoluted and difficult to follow after the Zoning Board decided to allow O’Neill to testify rather than bringing back an expert witness to conclude his testimony.

“We find out everything after the fact,” says Plymouth Township resident Nick Liermann, who lives across the street from the proposed data center. He’s concerned about the impacts on his kids, who are 10, 4, and 3. “The data centers and their investors use their really robust resources and money and army of lawyers to then try to pick off municipalities one at a time.”

When he took the microphone at the Plymouth Zoning Board meeting, O’Neill tried to address some of the community’s concerns. He said his project will be “almost unhearable,” will use a closed-loop cooling system that doesn’t draw water from the Schuylkill, and will employ a “clean air microgrid” that will remove 98 percent of emissions from the data center’s generators. He also said that they would be using fuel cells, a technology that converts the chemical energy from fuel into electricity, which don’t emit greenhouse gases, and that they will adhere to the “strictest standard under the EPA.” He argued that the project would create 8,000 construction jobs per year and 372 full-time jobs.

But such assurances fall on deaf ears for many community members, especially those who are aware of the Nebius Group’s 718,000-square-foot DataOne center in Vineland, New Jersey. The Vineland project proposed using fuel cells to help power their operations, WHYY reported in August. A month later, the site was fined $1.1 million by state regulators after they found they were operating at least 45 gas-powered generators without a permit. Residents who live near the site complain of a continuous, metallic hum. Sustain SJ, a group that formed to fight the data center, is in the process of filing an enforcement lawsuit under the Clean Air Act against the developers.

“We live in this community, and we barely know what’s going on in there,” says Matt Williams, co-chair of Sustain SJ. “I wish we knew how much of the tip of the iceberg we were sitting on.”

In her 1996 novel Alias Grace, Canadian dystopian fiction writer Margaret Atwood writes, “When you are in the middle of a story it isn’t a story at all, but only a confusion.”

In Pennsylvania, we are in the middle of the data center story. It’s hard to say what will happen in Plymouth and Upper Merion — or what effect it will have on the broader political discourse. A New York Times/Siena poll found that AI was not one of the defining issues of the midterm elections. It’s still a niche issue, they say, that has earned “the passionate support of small interest groups,” but isn’t yet shaping national electoral politics. University of Pennsylvania political science professor Matthew Levendusky expects that will change by 2028, when primary candidates from both parties will jockey to define the most popular stance on data centers with their voters, cementing the parties’ positions.

“AI companies aren’t stupid,” Levendusky says: They know they need an image refresh after viral videos with screaming protesters. Levendusky expects they’ll continue to ally with trade unions, emphasizing the jobs these projects might bring.

In September, Blackstone, OpenAI, QTS, and SoftBank Group teamed up with several unions, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters, to form the American Infrastructure Alliance. They plan to work with local elected officials in Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania to create a series of standards in the hopes of leveling off public discontent.

“They’re going to try to figure out how to tell a better story,” Levendusky says. “They’ll be asking: How can we shift this narrative in a more positive direction?”

Residents, too, are eager for a new narrative. Successfully warding off a data center is a bit like cutting off a Hydra’s head: for every project a community beats back, another appears. In addition to suing Upper Merion to push his project forward and continuing to fight for his Plymouth project, O’Neill has applied to build a proposed three-story data center on a former quarry in West Conshohocken.

While that newest project will surely see opposition, many are tiring of the fight. Erickson says she’s spoken with neighbors who thought the battle would end when Shapiro signed his executive order, or when the township rejected O’Neill’s proposal. They’re surprised to hear it’s still going on. “We’ve all joked that our summer was stolen,” she says. Nearly everyone I spoke with says that fighting the data centers became like a “second full-time job” — something they squeezed in on weekends and evenings after putting their kids to bed.

“It was honestly really discouraging,” says Courtney Smith, the Upper Merion resident who submitted many of the right-to-know requests for the group. “I would go down one path of trying to learn about air pollution, and then I would start reading about the Superfund sites. It just became this massive entanglement of all of these issues.”

In Philadelphia, citizens are starting to get anxious about sites like the Bellwether District and 2600 Grant Avenue, near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which would both be large enough to attract data center developers. Though there aren’t yet any plans for hyperscale projects within the city, more than 200 people gathered outside City Hall to call for a citywide moratorium on data center development.

“Data centers are going to bring in diesel generators — huge ones — that are going to tear up the air quality,” says Shawmar Pitts, an activist with Philly Thrive, an environmental justice group that fought the former PES oil refinery. “That’s just going to put us right back to where we were with the oil refinery.”

Erickson says Montgomery County residents are happy to share how they’ve fought data centers with community members from other municipalities. “We don’t want everybody to forget about it.”