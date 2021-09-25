Have You Missed Bars As Much As We Have?

We’re done taking our bars for granted. So we wrote some love letters to them to prove it.

Their tall stools. Their sticky wooden tops. We miss the foggy beers and purple wines, the shots of whiskey lining up whenever a night would inevitably turn from civilized to debauched. The feeling they gave us of being in spaces intentionally designed for gathering and good-time-having. The vibes. Each bar in this city is designed with one in mind, whether it comes from live music or exceptional hours of operation or simply the blare of the TV during a game. For a second there, it looked like we’d all be crammed back in bars by Thanksgiving. But with COVID still looming large, it’s hard to predict when life will feel normal again. One thing’s for sure: We’re done taking our bars for granted. We even wrote them some love letters to prove it. Starting with …

Published as “We Really, Really Miss Bars” in the October 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.