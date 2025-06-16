Our Outdoor Yoga Series Returns This Summer

After a two-year hiatus, Be Well Philly Yoga Flow resumes this July!

In the summer, we love outdoor workouts just as much as the rest of you. And this year, we’re even more pumped because our own summer yoga series, Be Well Philly Yoga Flow, is returning this July!

The series, which has been on a two-year hiatus, resumes on July 8th and runs the following three Tuesdays — July 15th, July 22nd, and July 29th. Every 60-minute class will be held on the rooftop of Philly’s newest (and super stunning!) wellness hub Lotus in Old City, and will be led by instructors from Three Queens Yoga. Oh, and did we mention that each class is only $5?! You should be clearing your calendar now if you haven’t already …

Every week, class will start at 5:30 p.m., but you’ll want to get there a few minutes early to get settled, roll out your mat, and get in ~the zone~. After the energizing practice, stay to enjoy the views from Lotus’s garden-filled roof and connect with other wellness enthusiasts.

The series is open to all yogis, and you can purchase your ticket here. Don’t forget to BYO yoga mat, water bottle, and towel — we’ll provide the good vibes. Can’t wait to flow with you next month!