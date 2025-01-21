Coming Soon: A Luxe Living Community That’s a Wellness Enthusiast’s Dream

Lotus in Old City will feature zen residential units, a spa, fitness classes, a coffee/juice/zero-proof cocktails bar, and more.

If you’ve ever wished that your living space, favorite fitness studio, tried-and-true coffee and smoothie spots, and go-to spa treatments were all under one roof, you’re in luck. That’s because Philly is getting its first wellness-centric apartment building and social club this spring — and there’s so many holistic health perks (even for non-residents!).

Anticipated to open this May in Old City, Lotus — a residential and social community created with wellness enthusiasts in mind — will feature 74 apartments, with studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms available.

According to founder Ali Volpe, the interiors of the units — and the building at large — are “thoughtfully crafted to elevate collective energy, fostering frequencies that promote stillness, calm, joy, and authentic, spontaneous human connection.” In other words: Expect some major zen-inducing vibes meant to support your nervous system.

Some studios feature this super cool furniture made by the smart-tech company Ori. At the touch of a button, your bedroom can seamlessly become your living room, and vice versa, as the technology allows the bed to be lifted to or lowered from the ceiling. (Ori claims the tech can add between 20 to 40 percent of usable square footage to a room.) Basically, you can transform your space to fit your needs, no matter if you’re looking to relax or entertain — and all current and former studio dwellers know how clutch it is when company can sit and socialize somewhere other than your bed.

(For monthly rents, studios start at $1,650, studios featuring Ori technology at $1,950, one-bedroom/one-bathroom at $2,350, and two-bedroom/two-bathroom at $3,600.)

The building is also home to a plant-laden rooftop gathering space. Think an herb and edible flower garden, a water fountain/feature, meditation platform, fire pits, kitchen for residential use and cooking classes — all with a backdrop of the Ben Franklin Bridge and city views.

The pièce de résistance? The Lotus Wellness Spa and Lounge, spread across two floors. On Level 1, find a coffee shop and juice bar fueled by Philly’s own Alchemy X in the morning. In the evening, that space transforms into a zero-proof cocktail bar run by Pitman-based Gem Life.

The second floor will boast a (beautiful!) fitness studio that’ll see yoga, mat Pilates, barre, and other small-group movement classes — some of which will be heated; a recovery spa with a hot tub, cold-plunge pool, and infrared sauna; a meditation room equipped with an Opus sound bed, VR meditation goggles, sound bowls, and more; a gym; and a room for professionals to offer massages, facials, and the like.

Volpe says there’ll also be exclusive wellness programs like monthly health talks, an on-site nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner, and weekly activities like hikes and community service opportunities.

All of these holistic-health amenities are available to residents, of course. But what’s even better is that they’ll be offered to non-residents, through Lotus’s Wellness Club. (There’s a limited number of memberships!) The lounge will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Volpe tells me there were several inspirations for Lotus, from her early career as a school counselor supporting students’ mental and behavioral health — she transitioned to real estate development with the hopes of having a greater impact on community well-being — to learning about Blue Zones, or regions where people live long, healthy lives. “I’ve kept a napkin sketch of a circular building with a communal center and wellness spaces that reflects [my] dream…[of] creating a space where aligned individuals can live, grow, and create lasting impact together,” she says. “Guided by a holistic approach, [Lotus is] rooted in three core principles: intentional and biophilic design, amenities that nurture the heart, mind, body, and soul, and activities that foster authentic and diverse connections.”

She adds that Philly is a ripe market for a space like Lotus, as more and more folks are prioritizing — and finding new outlets for — self-care: “We are seeing a shift in how people connect and prioritize their health. Instead of meeting at a bar, more people are inviting friends to join them at the sauna or a wellness experience. The trend is clear: People want to connect meaningfully while improving their well-being.”

Volpe, along with partners Lily Development and Flow Development, is planning to expand the Lotus vision, with three new locations in Philadelphia planned over the next two to three years.

Lotus is scheduled to open on May 1st, and will be located at 416 Vine Street in Old City. More information about leasing and membership can be found here.