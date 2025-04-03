Philly’s Queen of Sound Healing Luna Maye Shares Her Self-Care Favorites
Sound-therapy practitioner Luna Maye recently stepped into a new role as the W's director of wellness and spa. Here's what inspires her.
After nearly a decade in hospitality and event management, Luna Maye pivoted to growing her career as a recording artist and sound-therapy practitioner. Then last year she became W Philadelphia’s director of wellness and spa, allowing her to usher in programming like a meditative “Zen Den” and a treatment combining massage and sound therapy. Here’s what else inspires her.
At Home
Beloved piece of jewelry: My great-aunt’s ring.
Prized possession: My good health.
Hair essential: Rosemary oil, for regrowth and balancing scalp pH.
Skincare and makeup must-haves: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint moisturizer, and water wipes and jojoba oil for removal.
On my playlist: Sade and Enya, forever.
Currently reading: Sculpting the Senses by Iris van Herpen.
Morning ritual: Sitting at my altar, lighting a candle, sipping cacao, and journaling.
Go-to gadget: My Tesla spaceship.
Favorite outfit: Theory black wool suit.
You’ll often find me: Cooking while listening to jazz.
On my nightstand: An orgonite pyramid (to protect against harmful electromagnetic frequencies), a candle, and a fresh rose.
Favorite way to unwind: An adaptogenic zero-proof cocktail.
On the Job
What I love most about my role: Inviting people into a world to connect to themselves and each other.
Biggest inspiration: Artists who continue to express themselves amid the way the world is still learning how to value them.
Next business trip: Dreaming of visiting AWAY Spa at W South Beach or Comfort Zone HQ in Italy.
Best advice I’ve received: “Don’t let the art of brevity stiffen full creative expression.”
On the Go
Indulgence: The Italian Salumeria from Liberty Kitchen in Fishtown.
Recent splurge: Grounding mats for our beds.
Item on my shopping list: ARMRA colostrum.
Go-to salon or spa: Parlour in Fishtown for hair and AWAY Spa for everything else.
Coffee stop: Forîn in Kensington (iced ube latte).
Local hang: The Garden at Suraya in Fishtown.
Travel must-have: Collagen mask for overnight flights.
Next vacation: Italy with my beloved. Thinking of a bit of a voyage — Rome, Tuscany, and Bologna.
Published as “Making Waves” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.