Philly’s Queen of Sound Healing Luna Maye Shares Her Self-Care Favorites

Sound-therapy practitioner Luna Maye recently stepped into a new role as the W's director of wellness and spa. Here's what inspires her.

After nearly a decade in hospitality and event management, Luna Maye pivoted to growing her career as a recording artist and sound-therapy practitioner. Then last year she became W Philadelphia’s director of wellness and spa, allowing her to usher in programming like a meditative “Zen Den” and a treatment combining massage and sound therapy. Here’s what else inspires her.

At Home

Beloved piece of jewelry: My great-aunt’s ring.

Prized possession: My good health.

Hair essential: Rosemary oil, for regrowth and balancing scalp pH.

Skincare and makeup must-haves: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint moisturizer, and water wipes and jojoba oil for removal.

On my playlist: Sade and Enya, forever.

Currently reading: Sculpting the Senses by Iris van Herpen.

Morning ritual: Sitting at my altar, lighting a candle, sipping cacao, and journaling.

Go-to gadget: My Tesla spaceship.

Favorite outfit: Theory black wool suit.

You’ll often find me: Cooking while listening to jazz.

On my nightstand: An orgonite pyramid (to protect against harmful electromagnetic frequencies), a candle, and a fresh rose.

Favorite way to unwind: An adaptogenic zero-proof cocktail.

On the Job

What I love most about my role: Inviting people into a world to connect to themselves and each other.

Biggest inspiration: Artists who continue to express themselves amid the way the world is still learning how to value them.

Next business trip: Dreaming of visiting AWAY Spa at W South Beach or Comfort Zone HQ in Italy.

Best advice I’ve received: “Don’t let the art of brevity stiffen full creative expression.”

On the Go

Indulgence: The Italian Salumeria from Liberty Kitchen in Fishtown.

Recent splurge: Grounding mats for our beds.

Item on my shopping list: ARMRA colostrum.

Go-to salon or spa: Parlour in Fishtown for hair and AWAY Spa for everything else.

Coffee stop: Forîn in Kensington (iced ube latte).

Local hang: The Garden at Suraya in Fishtown.

Travel must-have: Collagen mask for overnight flights.

Next vacation: Italy with my beloved. Thinking of a bit of a voyage — Rome, Tuscany, and Bologna.

Published as “Making Waves” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.