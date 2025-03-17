How to Work Out at the New Equinox Without a Membership

And four other things we learned at the new Rittenhouse location’s opening.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

About a year ago, we brought you news that the high-end fitness club Equinox was finally opening in Rittenhouse. Located just off the square, the 37,000-square-foot club occupying three floors of the Laurel residential building opened at the beginning of this year. And late last month, we got to check up on how it’s going at its official grand opening. Here’s what we learned.

Membership Fees — And What They Get You

With each bit of news, rendering, and fancy detail released over the past year, we were left wondering, but how much will it cost? Well, we finally got that answer: Membership starts at $3,000 per year. This gets you unlimited use of the Rittenhouse facilities, as well as unlimited classes — except for Pilates which will cost you extra after your first complementary Studio Pilates session. Your membership also gets you one free personal training session.

If you travel frequently, you’ll want to upgrade your membership to All-Access, which lets you into Equinox clubs across the U.S. and Canada. That’s $415 per month.

Your membership also includes two guest passes per year. After that, if you want to bring a friend, you can buy them a day pass at the member rate (for $45).

But You’ll Have to Wait to Swim

The pool has been “coming soon” since opening, and they now project it will be completed and ready to use “sometime this spring,” according to a representative. When it does open, expect a 75-foot three-lane saltwater pool with both hot and cold plunges.

Plan Ahead for Classes

As for those unlimited classes, the popular ones do fill up, so you have to plan ahead. Twenty-six hours ahead, to be precise. No, not 24. So, yeah, one day and two hours before the class you want to take, online booking opens up — set your alarm for the wee hours if you’re aiming for a pre-workday spot.

How to Get Into Equinox Without a Membership

Not a member but want to try Equinox out? You’ve got a few options.

First, you can find a friend who’s a member and hop on one of their guest passes, as mentioned above. If they’re out, they can buy day passes for less than the general public, at a discounted rate of $45.

Don’t have any friends who are members? You can buy a day pass on your own, which will run you $75.

And now for the third, and some might argue next-level, way: Book a spa service. The Spa at Equinox is open to non-members, and offers primarily bodywork services (massage and cupping). Cupping starts at $81, and massage at $87 (for 25 minutes, but still). So that’s just a bit more than the day pass would cost you, and you get to be pampered too! Once you’re in, you have access to the facilities. So plan ahead: Pack a bag and use the gym, take a nice long steam in the locker room and use their high-end Grown Alchemist products in the locker room, even bring your laptop to do some remote work in the lounge overlooking the Square. Why not?

Don’t Sleep on the Shop

The lobby of Equinox has a store that’s deceivingly tiny: While its footprint is small, it’s like someone went to all the high-end athleticwear stores around town and brought in a little selection just for you. In addition to Equinox-branded items, they’ve got the Walnut Street trifecta of Alo, Lululemon, and Vuori right there so save yourself some time. (They’ve also got faves like sets from P.E. Nation, bags from MZ Wallace, and sneakers from ON.) And if you fell in love with the skincare products from the locker room, the shop stocks Grown Alchemist, too.

Pro tip: Your membership gets you 15 percent off your first purchase at the shop, so stock up.

After the shop, walk to the back of the first floor to grab a smoothie or snack from Essex Squeeze. The shop and juice bar don’t require membership or a day pass — just check in at the desk and say that’s why you’re there.

Equinox Philadelphia is open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday from 5:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.