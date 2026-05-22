The 2026 Be Well Philly Fest Was a Day to Remember

The annual event featured high-energy rooftop workouts, fun (and educational!) wellness workshops, an interactive marketplace, and time for community building.

At the start of the 2026 Be Well Philly Fest presented by Premier Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, Diane Wilde Olcott led a guided meditation. “It’s a beautiful day to be open to connection … and, like the springtime, to possibility,” she said, encouraging attendees to be present and receptive to opportunities the day offered — whether trying a workout outside your comfort zone or learning a new way to support your everyday health.

Such was the ethos of our annual event, which featured a robust lineup of fitness classes, good-for-you learning activities, and an interactive vendor marketplace — all designed to motivate and empower, and all showcasing Philly wellness leaders and small businesses.

This year, on May 17th, nearly 400 wellness enthusiasts gathered inside Bok to experience all the offerings. Here are some highlights that capture the day’s positive energy and strong community.

The event saw multiple sessions running concurrently throughout the day. (See the full schedule here.) The first session featured six classes, including a music-driven body-weight workout led by Coach Zha and a restorative Pilates class with Jade Javon — both took place on Bok’s rooftop, with panoramic views of South Philly — plus an entrancing sound-bath experience facilitated by Sarah Hummel.

Attendees stayed fueled with a nutritious breakfast and lunch, which were included in the $50 ticket. The menu? Wild berry parfait from Prepped by Carly, strawberry salad and “cowboy caviar” from Dig Inn, sesame chili-lime tofu noodle salad and a Mediterranean grain and chickpea cup from Root to Fruit, and short-rib kreatopita from Stina.

And to hydrate? Fresh juices from Pure Green Fishtown, adaptogenic sparkling teas by Coop NeuroRefreshers, naturally sweetened Pocono Maple Water, Gatorade Low Sugar, and Propel Energy Boost.

After a brief refresh, programming continued with an explosive full-body “Barefoot Bootcamp” led by Geoff Tough of Invert Your World, a boxing and strength session (with some self-love reminders mixed in!) with Kat O’Hara-Mosee of KOKat Coaching, a workshop in tea-blending using calming herbs, from Intuitive Jawn, plus four other offerings.

Throughout the day, attendees explored the interactive marketplace, with over 30 Philly-area businesses.

The presenting sponsor, Premier Orthopaedics and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, even had people testing their grip strength using a device called a dynamometer.

The final round of programming welcomed Naughtilates, a Pilates sculpt and cardio workout designed to amplify intimate wellness; Natasha Bryant of Speak Life Transformation with journaling powered by music; and Julie Young of HPY Philly for HPY’s signature power flow. (We swapped the heated studio for a 95-degree rooftop!)

To end the day, The Only Human Project delivered a live podcast-style conversation about becoming the truest version of yourself; Brandi Aulston of Hike & Heal facilitated “Connection Lab,” focused on developing meaningful friendships; and Guadalupe Gonzalez of Inner Beauty Studio taught folks facial sculpting techniques using a gua sha tool.

It was an incredible day, filled with heart-pumping workouts, engaging wellness workshops, delicious and nutritious food, a robust vendor marketplace, and most importantly, an inspiring community.