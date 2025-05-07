Here’s All the Freebies You Can Get at This Year’s Be Well Philly Fest

Our annual wellness event on May 18th features awesome giveaways and perks — from mini facials to lots of protein-packed treats.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

A few weeks ago, we announced that our annual wellness event, Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross, is returning on Sunday, May 18th. (Buy your ticket here!)

Held at Bok, Be Well Philly Fest features an incredible lineup of express workouts and hands-on wellness activities — find the full list here — so you can feel your best self, from the inside out. There’ll be an interactive vendor marketplace, as well, where you can sample and shop from local businesses, plus a post-event happy hour.

Sounds amazing, right? Well, there’s even more to get psyched about: All the freebies and giveaways! Here’s all the free stuff you can snag just by attending Be Well Philly Fest:

You definitely don’t want to miss out! Get your ticket today, and we’ll see you on May 18th!