Here’s All the Freebies You Can Get at This Year’s Be Well Philly Fest
Our annual wellness event on May 18th features awesome giveaways and perks — from mini facials to lots of protein-packed treats.
A few weeks ago, we announced that our annual wellness event, Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross, is returning on Sunday, May 18th. (Buy your ticket here!)
Held at Bok, Be Well Philly Fest features an incredible lineup of express workouts and hands-on wellness activities — find the full list here — so you can feel your best self, from the inside out. There’ll be an interactive vendor marketplace, as well, where you can sample and shop from local businesses, plus a post-event happy hour.
Sounds amazing, right? Well, there’s even more to get psyched about: All the freebies and giveaways! Here’s all the free stuff you can snag just by attending Be Well Philly Fest:
- Make-and-take skincare from DVINITI Skin Care
- High-protein trail mix made with registered dietitian Amy von Sydow Green
- Protein cookies and protein balls from Mindfully Mina’s
- Supplements and tea from My ND Integrative Health
- Mini facials from Heyday Skincare
- Snack bites from Soom
- Braid bar from Hairapy Studio
- Hand massages from CURE de Repos provided by Curaleaf
- Sleep masks and drawstring bags from Independence Blue Cross
- Salads and build-your-own bouquets from Wonder
- Salads provided by Little Leaf Farms, SIMPLi, and High Street
- Food from Cafe Lift (details TBD)
You definitely don’t want to miss out! Get your ticket today, and we’ll see you on May 18th!