Mark Your Calendar: Be Well Philly Fest Returns This May

Our annual wellness event is back on May 18th! Here’s who will be teaching fitness classes and wellness activities.

We are thrilled to announce that Be Well Philly Fest presented by Independence Blue Cross is returning this year!

The 2025 Be Well Philly Fest is happening on Sunday, May 18th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bok!

Be Well Philly Fest is our annual event focused on all things wellness that motivate, empower, and inspire. Expect a bunch of express workouts (so you can get a “taste” of different modalities), hands-on wellness activities, and learning opportunities.

Plus, there’ll be an interactive vendor marketplace where you can sample and shop from local businesses. You’ll also get a healthy lunch and access to our end-of-event happy hour so you can mingle with fellow attendees.

This year, we are delighted to welcome the following fitness instructors and wellness practitioners. Here’s who you can expect to move with and learn from throughout the day:

Workouts

Wellness Activities

Bonus: At the end of the event, you have the opportunity to participate in a special workout hosted by the Sporting Club at the Bellevue and a self-defense class taught by a world champion Jiu-jitsu athlete, thanks to Tatsu Tea.

Tickets are on sale now for $50, but use code BWEARLYBIRD for a $15 discount. But hurry, that special offer ends on April 18th.

So text your friends, snag your ticket, and save the date! We can’t wait to see you on May 18th!