Presenting the 10 Semifinalists of This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Plus: Vote now through July 31st to determine the three finalists.

It’s time! After receiving hundreds of nominations for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross, we’ve narrowed down all the submissions to 10 semifinalists.

Though we believe every single nominee is highly deserving, it’s clear — from candidates’ stories and your recommendations — the 10 folks who have made it to the next round are working diligently and tirelessly to improve health outcomes and general wellness of those living in and around Philadelphia.

Without further ado, meet the 10 semifinalists for the 2026 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross:

Here’s what happens next: Now through 11:59 p.m. on July 31st, you can vote for the person you hope to see become one of the three finalists. You can vote once per day, every day — so get those votes in!

Over the next two weeks, we’ll take a closer look at these 10 wonderful wellness leaders so you can learn more about them, the work they’re doing, and the nonprofits they’re supporting.

After July 31st, we’ll tally the votes to determine which three individuals are moving on to the final round — with the ultimate winner decided by you! Thanks to our presenting sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the 2026 Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each receive $2,500 for their selected charities.

So, don’t delay! Cast your vote for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge now through July 31st.