This Philly Spin Studio Is Opening a Second Location Down the Shore

Grad Hospital's Revel Ride will host daily spin classes at their new space in Margate this summer.

For nearly five years, Revel Ride has been a quintessential neighborhood spin studio. Founded, owned and operated by Grad Hospital resident Jamie Promislo, the indoor cycling boutique offers rhythm- and power-focused classes (and a hybrid class perfect for simply enjoying the ride) that are upbeat, a healthy blend of challenging and supportive, and community-centered.

Like many businesses, Revel Ride was faced with several challenges during the pandemic. When the studio was forced to close that first year, Promislo rented out over 50 bikes — and personally dropped many of them off at riders’ homes via U-Haul. Additionally, she had opened a pop-up studio in Avalon in the summer of 2019 and had every intention of returning in 2020, but COVID squashed that plan. The space she had rented was then torn down the following year, delaying Revel’s return to the Jersey Shore yet again.

But finally, the wait is over. Revel Ride will make its debut in Margate this month. That’s right: New Shore town, same great spin sessions.

Revel’s Margate location will run their signature Rhythm, Power, and Ride classes daily, starting in soft-opening mode on May 20th with a grand opening Memorial Day Weekend. Promislo tells me that there will be classes at 7 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; at 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays — and adds that she’ll add classes or shift the timing based on client feedback.

The 1,300-square-foot space will house 24 Stages SC3 bikes that accommodate SPD/Delta clips. No worries if you don’t have them or even your own spin shoes — just like the South Street studio, Revel Margate will provide complimentary spin shoes every time you visit. Plus, some of Revel’s Philly instructors will regularly teach in Margate, including Promislo, Kelsie Daniels (who also teaches at Upcycle Fitness and Vibe Fitness Studio), and Carly Rubenstein, who has been running her “Carly Fit” beach bootcamps in Margate for 15 years.

Bonus: Promislo is planning to continue classes beyond Labor Day Weekend, with the hopes for at least one spin session a day in the off-season and more if needed.

When I asked Promislo why she wanted to embark on a studio down the Shore again, she said she’s driven by something greater than her personal love for the Jersey Shore: “Whenever my husband and I go to the beach, we say that there aren’t enough boutique studios — places with high-end amenities, a state-of-the-art sound system and equipment. I think it would be such a huge asset to have something like that. Additionally, I have built such a strong community in Philadelphia and want to replicate that at the beach. I feel there is no experience like working out with people cheering you on and making sure you are having the best experience possible. It’s why we make sure that someone who has never done spin before has the same experience as someone who does it every day.”

Revel currently has a Margate pre-sale happening until this Friday, May 5th. You can score discounted packages for five, 10, 15, and unlimited rides. Note: Packages purchased for Philly are not redeemable at the Margate studio.

Revel Ride Margate is located at 9205 1/2 Ventnor Avenue. It will soft-open on May 20th and celebrate a grand opening during Memorial Day Weekend.