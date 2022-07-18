Philly Fitness Studios Are Banding Together in the Fight for Reproductive Rights

This weekend, a bunch of Philly-area gyms are hosting workouts whose proceeds will go directly to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, folks and organizations at the local level have been taking action in the fight for reproductive justice — from protesting and turning fashion shows into public calls to action to getting educated and donating to reputable funds.

On July 2nd, over two dozen Philly restaurants and bars participated in a fundraising effort for abortion access, led by Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club. Inspired by this initiative, some local fitness studios are coming together in support of reproductive and bodily autonomy. This Saturday and Sunday, participating gyms (listed below) will donate money raised from regularly scheduled workouts, specially created classes or events, or purchased retail to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which works to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access.

The fundraising effort — called Philly Fitness for Reproductive Rights — is spearheaded by Shoshana Katz, founder and owner of BPM Fitness, and Susannah Greenwood, lead instructor at CycleBar Center City. Greenwood says that, following the overturning of Roe, she was feeling “very powerless,” and connected with Katz, a fellow social justice advocate, to start brainstorming what they could do within their shared community.

Katz told me that the “restaurant industry really paved the way with a framework,” making it possible for her and Greenwood to solidify things rather quickly. The duo began reaching out to other fitness studios, inviting owners to be part of the initiative in whatever capacity they wanted. “We didn’t want to add extra work to already-full plates, and wanted to give people the opportunity to contribute however they were able to or comfortable with,” Katz says. “It’s why some studios are donating proceeds from the weekend, some are hosting special classes, and some are contributing total sales from the month.”

They agree that the fundraiser and the fitness community at large have the power and platform to help make an impact. “Having the opportunity to work with Sho [Katz] and Philadelphia’s incredible fitness community has reminded me how powerful our collective strength is,” Greenwood says. “We recognize that abortion is health care and women’s rights are human rights, and we are committed to amplifying these messages until equality is reached.”

Below, find locations and details of this weekend’s fundraising classes and events. See schedules and sign up by going to each studio’s website.

Saturday, July 23rd

Anchor & Flow Pilates

Where: Private studio in Brewerytown

When: All of July

Cost: $50 (virtual); $65 (in-person)

Details: 25 percent of sales from private bookings made in July

Barry’s

Where: 1915-17 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse

When: 9:10 a.m.

Cost: $32

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from this Barry’s Cares class

BPM Fitness

Where: 1808 Spring Garden Street, Fairmount

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: $28

Details: 20 percent of proceeds from all weekend classes

City Fitness

Where: East Market location (11 South 12th Street)

When: 10:30 a.m. Ignite Cycling class

Cost: Donation-based

Details: There will be a QR code that will allow participants to donate directly to the organization. Class is only open to City Fitness members and their guests.

CycleBar Center City

Where: 1521 Locust Street, Center City

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: You choose to donate any amount between $20-$100

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from this CycleGives class

Homewerk Fitness

Where: Virtual

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: $15

Details: 100 percent of proceeds

Lumos Yoga & Barre

Where: 2001 Green Street, Fairmount

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: Donation-based; $10 minimum

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from all weekend classes

Muse Yoga & Fitness

Where: 1513 Ridge Avenue, Francisville

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: $20

Details: 20 percent of all sales from the entire weekend

OpenBox Athletics

Where: 1931 Washington Avenue, Grad Hospital

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: $20

Details: 100 percent of all proceeds from the day’s drop-ins, plus 20 percent of retail sales

Subversus Fitness

Where: 1229 Chestnut Street, Midtown Village

When: 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based; $20 minimum

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from both classes, with Subversus donating $150. Note: These are member-supported workouts, meaning only Subversus members can participate.

Tuck Barre & Yoga

Where: All of Tuck’s studios: Washington West (518 South 7th Street), Point Breeze (1155 South 20th Street), and Northern Liberties (1100 North Front Street, Unit 104)

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: $28; $30 for the Smith School rooftop yoga class

Details: 20 percent of revenue from all Saturday classes, with the exception of the noon Smith School rooftop yoga class. That class is part of Tuck’s own fundraising effort for reproductive justice, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA.

Unite Fitness

Where: 26 South 20th Street, Rittenhouse

When: 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $30, plus donations welcome

Details: 100 percent of proceeds

Yoga Habit

Where: 1640 Fairmount Avenue, 2nd floor, Fairmount

When: All Saturday classes

Cost: $25

Details: 10 percent of proceeds from total sales that day

Sunday, July 24th

BPM Fitness

Where: 1808 Spring Garden Street, Fairmount

When: All Sunday classes

Cost: $28

Details: 20 percent of proceeds from all weekend classes

CycleBar Center City

Where: 1521 Locust Street, Center City

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: You choose to donate any amount between $20-$100

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from this CycleGives class

KG Strong

Where: Bok rooftop, 1901 South 9th Street, South Philly

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: $20

Details: 50 percent of proceeds from the rooftop yoga class

Lauren Leavell Fitness

Where: Virtual

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based

Details: 50 percent of proceeds from this barre and stretch class

Lumos Yoga & Barre

Where: 2001 Green Street, Fairmount

When: All Sunday classes

Cost: Donation-based; $10 minimum

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from all weekend classes

Muse Yoga & Fitness

Where: 1513 Ridge Avenue, Francisville

When: All Sunday classes, plus two designated donation-based workouts at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $20 for non donation-based classes

Details: 20 percent of all sales from the entire weekend

Philadelphia Burlesque Academy

Where: 2101 East Huntingdon Street, Unit 1, Kensington; virtual

When: 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Cost: $20 per class; $54 for all four classes

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from all four classes

RIDE Spin, Barre, & TRX

Where: 225 Second Street Pike, Southampton

When: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $20

Details: 100 percent of the proceeds from the 9:30 a.m. spin class

The Wall Fitness Studio

Where: 132 Levering Street, Manayunk

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $35, or $30 per person for a pre-made team of four

Details: 100 percent of proceeds from this relay-style event, in which teams of four will rotate riding on a spin bike

Yoga Habit

Where: 1640 Fairmount Avenue, 2nd floor, Fairmount

When: All Sunday classes

Cost: $25

Details: 10 percent of proceeds from total sales that day