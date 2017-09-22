How to Eat and Drink Like Summer Is Eternal in Philly

From frozen rosé to water ice to the city’s best outdoor dining — this might be your last chance for a while.

The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend. As a matter of fact, it might not get this beautiful again for a long time. There’ll be sun. It’ll be hot. It will almost feel like a couple extra perfect days of summer.

So you should get out there and take advantage of it while you can. And we’re here to help with this handy collection of all our summertime lists of things to do (and eat, and drink) in Philly and beyond.

Going Down the Shore

You know the best thing about the Shore at this time of year? There’s no one there.

Okay, not no one, but the summer crowds have definitely cleared out a bit, making it a lot easier for you to get crabs at H&H, donuts from Uncle Dood’s or a table at the Red Store. It’s a great time to make one last trip, and we’ve got a whole list of all the best stuff to eat and drink while you’re there.

Drinking Outside

One of the great joys of summer (for some people) is drinking outside. Not for me. I prefer a nice, dark barroom where me and the rest of the troglodytes can sit and make fun of you sunshine-drinkers. But that’s not the point here.

The point is, there are lots of places–from the ‘burbs to the city to the Shore–where outdoor drinkers are catered to. And we’ve got a list of all the best spots (organized by rooftop or beer garden, highbrow or low) for summer drinking right here.

The Perfect Summer Food

Know what it is? It’s poke.

No, I don’t care what you say. You can eat hot dogs, cheeseburgers and salad at any time during the year, but eating poke in December? That’s just strange. So summer it is, and here are all the places to get some before it becomes weird. (Note: The BEST place to score some poke this weekend? The new(ish) Poi Dog brick and mortar location. Just go. You can thank me later.)

Another List For People Who Don’t Hate Daylight

Tacos in an alley? Cambodian smoothies? Boba tea and meat on sticks? Yeah, Philly has it all. And here’s a round-up of 10 places you should be eating while the sun is still shining.

Get Your Frosé Fix

Frose — frozen rosé wine served like a grown-up slushie — was a thing for about five minutes this summer. And it’s probably going to be a thing again next summer, too. And because we like just about anything that knocks some of the snootiness out of wine, we put together this list of where to go in Philly for a pink wine slushie of your very own.

Rita’s Water Ice Flavors, Ranked

This one is a classic–as true today as when we first wrote it. This is every Rita’s Water Ice flavor, ranked from best to worst, and footnoted for your pleasure. I still stand by my pick for number one to this day.

And If You’re Tired of Water Ice…

…then you should just move to Ohio, I guess. Or maybe just check out this collection of cold treats that are more interesting than your run-of-the-mill water ice. Because it is friggin’ hot outside right now. And some rolled ice cream or a mango lassi both sound pretty good right about now.

Foobooz Guides [f8b8z]