The Absolute Best Oyster Bars in Philly

It’s high tide for Philly oyster bars. Here’s where to find the best bivalves in the city.

During the Colonial era, Philly was obsessed with oysters. It’s reported that by 1776 the streets were littered with half shells and the masses were slurping them down by the millions. In fact, oysters were so prevalent that today there is a chalky layer of pulverized shell sediment that forms a stratum around the city, as if these briny morsels were a cataclysmic geological event that altered Philly’s foundation. Things changed in the 1950s when a blight decimated oyster populations along the mid-Atlantic coast, destroying what had been a booming business for roughly 200 years. But thanks in part to local fisheries and scientists working to bring the beloved bivalve back, these days, we’re spoiled for choices.

For a singular shellfish experience, there’s nothing like Sao. From the owners of Mawn, this Southeast Asian chau (“raw” in Khmer) bar on East Passyunk typically offers a half dozen of the usual varieties from Jersey or Maine or Prince Edward Island. It’s the special accompaniments, though — Cambodian peppercorn fish sauce mignonette and Lao sauce, a punchy blend infused with hot chilis, tart lime, and cilantro stems — that you won’t forget. Hoard them to douse on most anything else you order.

For date night, try Tesiny. Set inside a reborn South Philly garage, this sister spot to Biederman’s pairs freshly shucked and broiled oysters with fizzy wines and olive-spiked martinis, all in a sleek, low-lit space. Looking for a smart work lunch? Little Water is your best bet. Start with an order of the latest harvest, served with two house-made sauces: hot and Alabama white. Or celebrate closing a big deal with the Grand Plateau — shrimp cocktail, crab claws, and caviar piled lavishly atop a bed of ice.

Center City’s Oyster House was just named to the list of James Beard America’s Classics. No wonder; at the 50-year-old, family-run seafood institution, expertly shucked mollusks share the menu with old-school Philly signatures like snapper soup. A few blocks away, Pearl & Mary offers two-buck-a-shuck oysters, $1 clams casino, and $7 gimlets during one of the buzziest happy hours in Midtown Village. If you’re seeking a serious cocktail to sip alongside your seafood, dip into Jaffa Bar in Kensington. CookNSolo’s Israeli-inflected seafood restaurant pairs half shells, shrimp cocktail, and yellowtail pastrami (an abundantly spiced crudo) with excellent drinks — try the low-ABV Sicilian Daiquiri with Averna, Aperol, lime, and honey.

Pearl’s is a no-frills classic — a long-running Reading Terminal Market counter where you can slide onto a stool for oysters, clams, chowder, and fried seafood while the whole market hums around you. And finally: When you real­ly need to impress, whether it’s a first date or the in-laws, Vernick Fish is the move. On the ground floor of the Four Seasons, Greg Vernick’s polished ode to seafood serves East Coast varieties and delicate crudos in one of the most dazzling dining rooms in town.

Pearls of Wisdom: How to Enjoy Oysters to the Fullest

Sweet Amalia owner Lisa Calvo has farmed oysters on New Jersey’s Cape May Peninsula for over a decade. Here’s her guide to savoring the merroir.

Go Au Naturel

When trying any of these creamy gems for the first time, forgo the sauce and skip the lemon. “Go naked — no accoutrements,” says Calvo. “This enables you to experience the true flavor.”

Taste the Liquid Gold

“Oyster liquor” — a blend of the bivalve’s natural juices and filtered seawater — adds briny depth to every bite. Don’t dump it out before eating. “Slurp, slurp, slurp — enjoy all the liquor in the shell.”

Chew on This

Think these tidal treasures should be swallowed whole? Nope! Chewing releases the full flavor profile, which might be briny, sweet, or mineral-forward, depending on where they’re sourced.

Flip Out

After slurping and chewing, “turn over the shell to appreciate the beauty of it,” says Calvo. “And place the shell upside down on the platter after eating.” It signals to the shucker (and your tablemates) that you’ve finished — and that you savored every drop.

Published as “Aw, Shucks” in the June 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.