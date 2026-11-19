Gobblers Gone Wild: Philly’s Most Chaotic Thanksgiving Mashups

Philly chefs have gone rogue with the Gobbler, transforming the Thanksgiving obsession into pizzas, egg rolls, and even adjaruli.

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On the Wawa calendar there are only two seasons: Hoagiefest and Gobbler Time. They are the only parts of the year that matter. In between them, there is nothing. Just long, slow stretches of pointless time where every Philadelphian feels itchy and vaguely uneasy — like we all feel like we misplaced something important but can’t say exactly what or exactly where.

Right now, it is Gobbler Time, which is the best time. Hoagiefest is summery and frivolous. Gobbler Time is serious. It’s about eating until we’re more gravy than man, filling ourselves with bready stuffing and potatoes like Siberian farm wives preparing for the long, cold winter ahead.

We’ve already written about Wawa, the proud history of the sandwich, and the century-old practice of clever humans attempting to cram an entire Thanksgiving dinner between two slices of bread. But this year, it seems that a whole lot of restaurants are trying to get in on the game, creating Gobblers (or Gobbler-adjacent riffs) of their own. Some of them are just sandwiches. Some of them are so much more. But there are a lot of them out there (so many, in fact, that someone — who I now want to be my best friend — created a live Gobbler radar online just to track them), so this seems like the perfect time to round up a list of the wildest examples, like …

Gobbler, But Make It a Panzerotti

Roast turkey, sweet potato mash, rye stuffing, and mozzarella and gravy made with pan drippings. That’s the “Goblerotti,” brought to you by the Gobbler-loving cats down at Paffuto in Bella Vista. At the time of this posting, they weren’t able to get any fresh cranberries from their produce supplier (’tis the season, after all) so couldn’t do the cranberry dipping sauce they intended, but who knows? The Goblerotti will be available until the end of the month, so that problem may have been solved by the time you get there.

Gobbler, But Make It an Adjaruli

Saami Somi, the Georgian bakery inside Center City’s Reading Terminal Market, rolled out a Gobbler Adjaruli this year — a Georgian bread boat filled to the brim with buttermilk-brined turkey and garlic mashed potatoes, topped with green beans and fried onions, and served with a side of cranberry tkemali. It is a miracle of form and function. The very definition of what fusion cuisine is capable of. Both are derivative and wildly original, both at the same time. I love it already, and I haven’t even had a chance to get to RTM and try one yet.

Gobbler, But Make It Breakfast …

No one says you can’t have a Gobbler for breakfast. Look around you. There is no law. But the crew over at Second Daughter in East Passyunk are making it slightly classier to eat an entire Thanksgiving dinner at 9 a.m. by turning out a Gobbler croissant filled with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and what looks like a delightful, whimsical little sage leaf as decoration.

… Or Make It Lunch

Oh, and that’s not all. Because one Gobbler variation wasn’t enough for Second Daughter, they’re also doing slabs of Gobbler focaccia. And while this has nothing at all to do with Gobblers, they’re also selling caramel-apple hand pies in advance of Thanksgiving — and those sound delicious, so if any of you are thinking of stopping by, pick me up like a dozen. I promise I’ll pay you back later.

Gobbler, But Make It an Egg Roll

There are a million cheesesteak egg rolls out there. It was only a matter of time before someone made a Gobbler version. And now someone has. In South Philly, O’Jung’s — home of the spiked Arctic Splash and half-price chicken night every Thursday — is doing house-braised turkey egg rolls with apple and sage stuffing, served with a cranberry aioli dipping sauce, plus a Gobbler sandwich made with turkey cutlets breaded with Stove Top stuffing, deep-fried, then crammed into a seeded long roll with mashed potatoes, sausage and apple stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Gobbler, But Make It Pizza

At Anomalia Pizza in Fort Washington, they’re doing “The Gobfather”— a Frankenstein’d-up Thanksgiving dinner made in the form of a pizza. Take a full-size pizza crust, slather it in thick gravy, add mozzarella, crumbles of thyme, sage, and rosemary-seasoned turkey sausage, a classic stuffing, and Gruyère to glue it all together. Then they bake it, pull it from the oven, and doodle the top with a spiral lace of cranberry-orange chutney. This is the second year they’ve offered their particular take on the Gobbler, and it’s available for the entire month of November. So, get there now, because if you miss it, you’ll have to wait another 11 months before you get another chance.

Gobbler, But Make It a Burger

They’re also doing two Gobbler variations at Lucky’s Last Chance in Queen Village and Manayunk. Probably because they’re overachievers. Or maybe they just really love Thanksgiving.

In any case, they’ve got a monster of a Thanksgiving burger that’s basically a whole dinner, stacked on top of a second dinner — which is an admirable level of excess, if nothing else. They start with a quarter-pound burger and American cheese, stack on hand-carved turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce, smoosh it all between two halves of a Liscio’s roll, and serve it to anyone who asks. You don’t need a note from your cardiologist or anything.

If that seems like too much for you, maybe something a little lighter — like their Thanksgiving Mak, which is a bowl of mac and cheese topped with all the same Thanksgiving delights.

Gobbler, But Make It a Taco

Considering some of the oddities on this list, a Gobbler taco seems almost pedestrian, doesn’t it? Like, why wouldn’t you make turkey carnitas, put them in a fresh tortilla with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and fried sage leaves, and call it a day? But don’t worry. You don’t have to. Because Center City’s Hi-Lo Taco already did it for you.

Gobbler, But Make It a Potato

Now this is just the model of efficiency, isn’t it? Because Thanksgiving dinner already includes potatoes, and a proper Gobbler needs potatoes, so why not just … start with the potato? That’s what Mod Spuds in Grad Hospital figured when it rolled out the “Gobbler Spud,” their version of a loaded jacket potato topped with turkey, gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry sauce, scallions, and butter. Happy Spudsgiving, indeed.

Gobbler, But Make It Smoked

It looks like Zig Zag BBQ has brought back “The Goobler” again this year. It’s their house smoked turkey, cranberry jam, stuffing, gravy, mayo, and roasted sweet potatoes, all on a bun. Get it now or you’ll have to wait until next year.

Gobbler, But Make It Vegan

Triangle Tavern in East Passyunk has a vegan Gobbler that’s everything you love about a regular Gobbler, just without any turkey on it. So basically, a stuffing, mashed potato, and cranberry sauce sandwich. And there’s nothing wrong with that at all.