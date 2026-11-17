Last Call: Hatboro’s Best Brewpub Is Closing

Plus: Jaffa's new menu, Mixteca introduces midnight burritos, and collab dinners galore.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to The Special weekly food news round-up. This week is all about collaboration dinners and menu changes, plus a few bits of news from around the industry, including (but not limited to) the sad closure of one of my favorite suburban brew pubs, cheap anniversary pizzas, late-night eats at Mixteca, an overhaul at Jaffa, and big collabs at My Loup, Stina, and elsewhere. So let’s get right into it, shall we?

Concordance Ferments Throws in the Towel

I know this is a bad way to start things off, but word came down yesterday that the Hatboro brewpub built inside an old mill from the 1700s will be shutting down at the end of the month.

And that sucks because I really liked the place. The Best-of-Philly winning bar had a simple menu, excellent beer made in interesting varieties and served in lovely, stemmed glasses. It was an honest, heartfelt passion project from two beer buds, Abe Goldstein and Dave Sakolsky, who loved brewing and just wanted to run the kind of bar that they always wanted to go to — a place with great brews and good food, full of friends and music and board games and comfortable couches.

Unfortunately, they just couldn’t hang on. Which isn’t entirely surprising considering the joint wasn’t exactly packed the last time I was there, but is still a sad thing to have to write about on a Tuesday.

“After nearly five years of planning and work and just over a year of operations, we have made the extremely difficult decision to shut down Concordance Ferments by the end of December,” Goldstein wrote in an email announcement to friends and fans yesterday afternoon. “For the rest of the year we will be open for limited hours with a limited menu. We will be opening Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 4-9 p.m. We’ll have draft beer, bottles, cans, and merch available for purchase to accompany our reduced menu. This includes our extraordinary red wine barreled blueberry wild as well as an ice cider experiment that we just bottled up the other day. Sales for both of them will begin this Friday when we open.”

The beer is what I’m going to miss the most. I wrote about it when I reviewed Concordance back in May:

“Not heavy, not complicated, not aggressive, but … soft. Which is a weird description, but try the sharp and almost floral Bavarian pilsner that vanishes from your tongue as soon as you swallow, or the white tea–infused Nordic farmhouse ale with its faint sweetness, and you’ll understand what I mean. There’s a brilliance for understatement at work here. A subtlety that’s missing from so many of the shouty, pugnacious, high-ABV beers on the market right now.”

There’s no final date set yet, but that announcement is no doubt coming. It’ll be sometime before the end of the year for sure. And Goldstein wrapped things up by saying that even if things didn’t go the way he’d hoped they would, the experiment was still worthwhile.

“My goal when we built this place was to create the brewpub that I wanted to go to,” he wrote. “Great beer quite unlike anything you can find elsewhere, excellent food that pairs well with our beer, and a comfortable communal setting. I am very happy to say that I think we did that. To any of you who loved what we did, to anyone who stopped in and told a friend, to anyone who I had the privilege of talking to at any point over the last year and change, I hope you know that you made it all worth it. You are why we did this. I’m so proud of what we were able to build together, even if it didn’t work out. I have made many friends throughout this process and I am glad to be able to take that with me.”

Gift cards for Concordance will be honored through their final night. Previously scheduled events are being handled on a case-by-case basis. And if you’ve got the time, maybe stop in and have a last drink before things go dark for good. The best seat in the house is on the second floor, by the window overlooking the Wawa across the street. Maybe I’ll see you there.

Jaffa Digs in for Winter

It looks like the team over at Jaffa, Michael Solomonov’s enormous oysters-and-cocktails project opened two years ago in a former Kensington firehouse, is getting ready for the coming season by remaking … pretty much everything.

For starters, they’ve got a new schedule which includes a full Tuesday night dinner service from 5-10 p.m., plus double nightly happy hours running from 5-6 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. During said happy hours, they’re running $2 specials on every oyster in the house for anyone seated at the oyster bar, and $9 wines and cocktails.

It also looks like they’ve dropped the service charge they were adding to every tab. Know how I know that? It says “NOW NO SERVICE CHARGE” in really big letters at the bottom of the announcement I got from them last week. And on the follow-up Instagram post. All of which leads me to believe that they thought this added charge (which I think was like 20 percent, and was used to support the hourly wage paid to all employees) was really bothering people.

In any case, these aren’t the only changes happening at Jaffa. The kitchen is also rolling out a new menu full of fried cod sandwiches with Amba tartar sauce, steak frites for two, barbecued cauliflower, roasted chicken with lemon pepper, carrots and kale, and Turkish coffee custard for dessert. The bar is getting an overhaul, too, with gin Gibsons, martinis, arak-shot Negronis — and a Cynar, black lime, apple Quina and soda concoction called “No Homers Club” (nice Simpsons deep cut, there) that I can’t even really imagine the flavor of. Also, they’re still pumping out their namesake Frozen Jaffa Orange, which is basically a grown-up, vodka-spiked Orange Julius.

It’s weird to see what is essentially a summer-themed restaurant try to winterize itself, but steak frites and lemon pepper chicken? That’s a good way to start. And I feel like, on a good night with plenty of bodies on the floor, this cavernous space could be a nice place to while away a chilly evening with oysters and martinis.

The new hours and menus drop this week, and reservations are available now. Or you could just walk right in. It’s not like they don’t have the space.

Midnight Burritos in Kensington

Speaking of new menus, Mixteca in East Kensington wants to remind everyone that they’re open late (until 2 a.m., actually) on Fridays and Saturdays, and to do that, they’re debuting an expanded late-night menu and drink specials which basically behave like a four-hour-long late-night happy hour menu.

Starting at 10 p.m. every night, the Philly outpost of this NYC agave bar concept which opened over the summer in the former Martha space will be offering two different burritos available only after dark. There’s a chicken verde burrito with poblano crema for the carnivores, a mushroom macha variety for the fungus enthusiasts, plus orders of chips and salsa, and each of those three options will run you just $8.

They’re also running what amounts to a Citywide special called “Deer & A Beer” which is a shot of Cazadores Blanco and a beer back for six bucks, which is a really good deal if you’re looking to get a little tipsy for pocket change, or don’t want to spend $18 on a single cocktail down the road.

The new late-night menu at Mixteca has already kicked off and is available from 10 p.m. ’til midnight Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 p.m. to last call on Friday and Saturday nights, and until 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The Leftovers

Okay, so we’ve got a bunch of interesting collab dinners, all happening at once, so let’s just try to get through them as quickly as we can so no one misses out on anything cool.

To begin, if you happen to be in New Jersey, Eli Collins from a.kitchen in Rittenhouse Square will be teaming up with the crew from Beach Plum Farm and chef Gus Zimmerman for a Fire & Harvest dinner at the Cape May hotel restaurant for a one-night-only dinner happening tonight. The last one (a collab with Alice) sold out, but there are a few seats left for tonight’s dinner celebrating Beach Plum’s November harvest and both chefs’ love of French technique.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $118 per person and you can get them here. So if you’re in the neighborhood, maybe jump on this one quick and check it out.

Meanwhile, over at My Loup, the legendary chef Chris Cosentino is coming in to cook a dinner alongside Alex Kemp on Saturday, November 21st. Why is this one such a big deal? Well first, because Cosentino was in the kitchen at some of the most important West Coast restaurants back in the day. He was exec at Incanto in San Francisco, opened Cockscomb, wrote a whole book about offal, opened Jackrabbit in Portland and then Koast in Maui. But also, he was Kemp’s first mentor. According to what I’ve heard, when he was just starting out, Kemp wrote to Cosentino every day for 82 straight days asking for a gig at Incanto. When Cosentino finally relented and gave Kemp a shot, it became his first job in the States and Cosentino became a huge influence on both Kemp’s cooking style and his career.

And now he’s coming to My Loup for one night, to do a menu alongside Kemp that is exactly the kind of thing you’d expect from this kind of collaboration: all beef tendon and sweetbreads, duck confit, foie gras and maple sorbets for dessert.

Tickets for this one are pricey at $200 a head, but if you’re down (and an Open Table Sapphire Reserve member, or some other weird-ass thing like that), reservations are available right now.

For the somewhat less fancy among us, you don’t have to be a member of anything to score a table at the Stina/Habibi Supper Club dinner happening on Sunday, November 22nd. Chefs Bobby Saritsoglou (from Stina) and Miled Finianos (of Habibi) are coming together to do a seven course Mediterranean dinner featuring lamb kibbeh, beef dumpling trahana with sour yogurt, sweetbread and potato kebabs with pistachio pesto, octopus two ways, soutzoukakia kafta, and honey ice cream with sesame brittle for dessert.

There are two seatings for this one, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $125. There’s an optional beverage pairing courtesy of Jill Weber from Jet Wine Bar. And no matter who you are, you can get your tickets right here.

And finally this week, it’s not a collab, but if you’re looking to score some pizza on the cheap, Pitruco is celebrating its 15th anniversary all this week with menus and prices rolled back to what they were when the first truck hit the streets in 2011. That means pizzas starting at $6.50 wherever the trucks stop, from now through November 20th. You can check out the full truck schedule here to plan your time-travel pizza night wherever is most convenient.