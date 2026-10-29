What to Eat at Philly Mag’s 2026 Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

Here's what to pair with the over 250 spirits that we'll be tasting at this year's event.

This year, Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival turns 25 and we’re throwing one hell of a party.

Join us at the Linc for a craft Irish whiskey tasting with Master Blender Jay Bradley, VIP tours of the Eagles’ locker room, a chance to see the Lombardi Trophies — now in a dedicated trophy room filled with Eagles memorabilia — and a meet and greet with two-time Super Bowl Champion and legendary Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who will be at the Jameson’s booth signing autographs and giving out a custom Birds flask … and that’s only a fraction of the fun we have planned.

Of course, there’ll be a lot to drink. Bartenders will be pouring plenty of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons; but also vodka, gin, rum, and tequila distillers and brands serving up handcrafted cocktails. You can find the full list of spirits here.

While you’re sipping, make sure to snack on the best bites from more than 25 local restaurants. Here’s a peek at what to expect: