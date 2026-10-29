What to Eat at Philly Mag’s 2026 Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival
Here's what to pair with the over 250 spirits that we'll be tasting at this year's event.
This year, Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival turns 25 and we’re throwing one hell of a party.
Join us at the Linc for a craft Irish whiskey tasting with Master Blender Jay Bradley, VIP tours of the Eagles’ locker room, a chance to see the Lombardi Trophies — now in a dedicated trophy room filled with Eagles memorabilia — and a meet and greet with two-time Super Bowl Champion and legendary Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who will be at the Jameson’s booth signing autographs and giving out a custom Birds flask … and that’s only a fraction of the fun we have planned.
Of course, there’ll be a lot to drink. Bartenders will be pouring plenty of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons; but also vodka, gin, rum, and tequila distillers and brands serving up handcrafted cocktails. You can find the full list of spirits here.
While you’re sipping, make sure to snack on the best bites from more than 25 local restaurants. Here’s a peek at what to expect:
BRN Brazilian – Pão de Queijo, House-made Sauces, Feijoada
Cloud Cups Gelato – Lemon Curd with Blueberry Swirl, Madagascar Vanilla, Chocolate Stracciatella, Cookies & Cream, Mango, and Pineapple Grape Gelato
Dim Sum House by Jane G’s – Chicken and Mushroom Dumplings with Thai Chili Sauce
Jake’s Bagels – Various Bagels and Cream Cheeses
Javelin – Spicy Tuna Handroll
La Chinesca – Carnitas Tacos- Braised Pork, Sour Orange Pickled Onions, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
The Cake Vault – Brown Butter Salted Maple Bite with Toasted Walnuts
The Lark – Braised Burgundy Snail, ‘Nduja Butter, Green Onion, Crispy Baguette
The Prime Rib – Prime Rib Beef Slider
The Twisted Tail – Suckling Pig Roast
Root To Fruit – French Onion & Mushroom Flatbread and Tomato & Basil Pesto Flatbread
Uchi – Masu Crudo
Village Whiskey – All-American Burger
Classic Cake, Gass & Main, Good Good Chocolate, Manco & Manco, Ocho Supper Club, Party Girl, Pizza Roma