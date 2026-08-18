Provenance Toughed Out the Skeptics and Is Much Better for It

After a polarizing debut, chef Nich Bazik refined his magnum opus into a calmer, smarter, and even more deeply impressive tasting menu.

The wine pairing is the way most diners go. Yes, it’s $175 (on top of the already steep $230 tasting menu), but ask anyone who’s gotten it and they’ll say it’s an integral part of Provenance’s Michelin-star experience. Which is why, when I look around the restaurant, I realize that aside from a trio who ordered the tea pairing and a pregnant woman who got a non-alcoholic cocktail, I’m the only one to forgo the pricey add-on. I’ve been on a martini kick, and since I’ve never tried a $50 South Korean single malt gin martini, I go that route instead. Still elegant — and extravagant — just with a twist.

As I await my martini, the canapés arrive. I start with a delicate bay scallop in a pool of citrus oil. I move on to the uni with brown butter, carrot, and toasty kernels of popped sorghum. By the time I get to the blue prawn coated in spicy soy and scallion, I realize something: I still haven’t gotten my martini. The tingling spice from the prawn makes me wonder how it would have paired with the wine. But as soon as I finish the last bite, my martini arrives.

It’s perfectly balanced, dirty enough but not so much that it masks the gin, and it would have clashed terribly with the canapés. My martini wasn’t late. It was delivered right on time.

AT A GLANCE ★★★★ Provenance

408 South 2nd Street, Society Hill CUISINE: French PRICES: $$$$ Order This: First-timers, order one of the drink pairings. If you’re revisiting, spring for the martini.

The progression of the meal was what I took issue with on my first visit in September 2024, two months after chef and owner Nich Bazik debuted Provenance. There were too many rich dishes served back-to-back in a sequence that didn’t make much sense. Regardless, our restaurant critic, Jason Sheehan, called it “Philly’s most ambitious restaurant.”

As Sheehan noted at the time, Bazik ruffled some feathers when he proclaimed he was giving Philly a restaurant unlike anything we’d seen here before. After 18 years in the industry, Provenance was Bazik’s magnum opus, and his pride was on the line. “It’s not that I feel like a lot of people had been rooting for us to fail,” Bazik says. “But there has always been a bit of a side-eye scenario of, like, if you take a big swing, what happens if you miss?”

Well, his team came out swinging, determined to prove themselves to the skeptics. And for the most part they did. Though Bazik’s French technique was (and still is) impeccable, my first meal was like sprinting through a 25-dish marathon. There were big hits and equally big misses. It was overwhelming to the palate and the digestive system.

But now, instead of an overly savory foie gras, bluefin tuna, and black truffle bite, it’s tuna with a mildly fragrant allium vinaigrette. And instead of five large mains (three of which include duck), it’s one entrée of roasted suckling pig. There are still 20 to 25 dishes, but the progression is more cohesive, the pace is calmer, and the flavors are less overpowering. My martini carries me halfway through the meal, from the flower salad to the rainbow trout in a spring garlic nage, adding a botanical undertone to each dish along the way.

The team’s mastery of haute cuisine is still on full display — the intricate geometric scoring of the Japanese longfin squid is stunning and enhances its surprisingly delicate texture — but it’s more earnest. Done, seemingly, in service not of showing off but of elevating an ingredient’s natural strengths.

Bazik has always been confident. But in the beginning, the need to prove that his confidence was warranted led to a menu that was impressive but also overwrought. That bravado has since quieted. “Michelin was a strong validation in what we created, and all the stress and all the risk-taking,” he says.

Provenance is now playing to its greatest strength: restraint. This is where it excels. Because there is a kind of genius in knowing when to swing and when to hold back. And knowing exactly when to serve the martini.

4 Stars — Come from anywhere in America

Rating Key

0 stars: stay away

★: come if there are no other options

★★: come if you’re in the neighborhood

★★★: come from anywhere in Philly

★★★★: come from anywhere in America

Published as “Confidence in Provenance” in the September 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.