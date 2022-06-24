Just Listed at the Shore: Updated Cape Cod in Ocean City

This handsome house in Ocean City’s upscale section is beautifully outfitted and just steps from the beach.

If the Poconos are a second-home bargain, the Jersey Shore is the opposite. Take this attractive, nicely updated Ocean City Cape Cod house for sale, for instance.

Its asking price is awfully close to that of that sprawling Henryville mansion featured earlier today. But instead of getting nearly 14,000 square feet of house on 72 acres, here, you get this:

A handsome stone Cape Cod house, most likely built sometime in the 1950s, of indeterminate square footage on a lot of just a little more than one-eighth acre.

Now, I will point out that this house packs a lot into its smallish space.

On the inside, you find both a comfortable living room up front and a more spacious family room in back.

It also has both a bay-windowed dining room and a spacious, modern eat-in kitchen next to it.

And it has a main-floor primary bedroom suite.

Both the primary bathroom and the full bath on the second floor have gotten very recent makeovers that gave them spiffy tile-lined showers and updated vanities.

It also has a screened sun porch off the living room.

And thanks to that porch, one of the two upstairs bedrooms has its own balcony.

The backyard of this house also packs a lot into a little space. Its rear patio has a fire pit, lounge area and grill, and a seating area covered by an awning. What it lacks is privacy, but this house is located in the much quieter Gardens section of Ocean City, where just about the only people who might pass by your place on the way to the beach are your own neighbors.

And speaking of the beach, this house is just about right next to it. You get a great view of it from the upstairs bedroom balcony.

And you don’t have to walk far to it at all, as the aerial view makes clear.

Which brings us to the reason why houses like this Ocean City Cape Cod house for sale sell for as much as they do: People will gladly pay for access to that beach. And in contrast to the Poconos, where land abounds, the barrier islands of the Jersey Shore have much, much less of it, which makes each little patch of it all the more valuable.

Given all that, and given that you also get a very family-friendly community as part of the deal here, this house might also be a bargain. By Shore standards, that is.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $2,490,000

1100 Wesley Rd., Ocean City, NJ 08226 [David Cates and Ellen McGonigle | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]