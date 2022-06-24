Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henryville

The Poconos may be the best vacation-home value in the Northeast, but you can splurge if you want to. Here's a splurge-worthy house for those with the means to buy it.

Last week, I offered you a house that demonstrated why the Poconos may well represent the best second-home value in the Northeast.

This week, I offer you a house that demonstrates that those with money to burn can burn it to great effect in the Poconos, too.

This truly unique Henryville contemporary mansion house for sale sits on a 72-acre-plus hillside lot in a central location in Monroe County, roughly midway between Pocono Summit and the Stroudsburgs.

And not only is the lot expansive, so is the house: you will find 13,974 square feet of above-ground space inside it.

That’s a lot of room — and a lot of rooms. In fact, there’s plenty of room inside and outside for just about anything you might want to do except hunt and fish, and there are places where you can do both nearby. (More on at least one of those places in a bit.)

Designed by architect Carl Handman and outfitted by interior designer Joseph Slebodnik, this house has many distinctive features, from the panoramic fourth-floor observation tower at the top to the temperature-controlled, 500-bottle-plus wine cellar down below.

A modest foyer with glass-block windows on the main floor soon opens up to a grand and dramatic open-plan main living area consisting of an interconnected great room, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

The great room has a soaring, two-story-high vaulted beamed ceiling, a full-height brick fireplace at one end, a balcony overlook from the second floor and plenty of natural light pouring through its large windows and French doors.

Beneath the balcony, a wet bar — one of two on this floor — offers additional space for socializing and entertaining.

Also just off the foyer is a dining room with a tray ceiling, a custom dining table and unique columns fashioned from tree trunks.

Both rooms flow into the eat-in kitchen, which is equipped for the most demanding cook.

Besides a table for eight and plenty of granite- and wood-topped counter space, it has a suite of professional-grade appliances that include a range, a separate grill, an ice maker and a Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezer.

Also on this floor you will find a library/home office and two en-suite bedrooms.

Not to mention the wine cellar, a spacious home theater…

.

..and an Olympic-sized heated indoor pool and spa with a retractable roof.

The second floor contains three more en-suite bedrooms and an open library.

The primary bedroom is as striking and luxurious as the spaces below it. It has a high ceiling, a sitting area with its own brick fireplace a projection video screen and its own private outdoor balcony.

Its bathroom is just as sumptuous. In it you will find a soaking tub, a glass-framed double shower and a drop-down media screen.

Below all this you will find one of the largest and best-equipped home gyms I’ve yet run across.

As you can see, this Henryville contemporary mansion house for sale is built for both family enjoyment and for entertaining. And that also goes for the outside.

Just outside the great room and kitchen you will find two large terraces, one arranged for lounging and the other for dining.

And when the weather’s good, you can feed your family and friends feasts prepared in the outdoor kitchen.

Surrounding this luxurious retreat are acres of forest, much of it your own, just beyond the fence that separates your backyard from it.

Also on the property is a climate-controlled barn with plenty of space to park your cars, motorcycles, bikes and other outdoor recreational equipment.

And speaking of recreation, the surrounding area abounds in opportunities. Not that far from you as the crow flies, but a little bit further away by road, are two popular fishing streams: Paradise Creek, which flows through Henryville, and historic Broadhead Creek, the birthplace of American fly fishing. The Broadhead Flyfishers park lies just a little ways down the road from Henryville and the Henryville Conservation Club’s preserve along Paradise Creek.

Other attractions within easy reach from here include the Kalahari resort and indoor water park, Jack Frost and Big Boulder ski areas, and the year-round Camelback and Alpine Mountain resorts. You’re also not that far from Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg, the shopping and dining center of the area.

Given everything that comes with this house, however, I’ll bet you won’t be drawn to those places’ attractions all that much. Why travel to someone else’s fabulous resort when you have your own right here?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 7 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 13,974

SALE PRICE: $3,500,000, and this would no doubt run you much more somewhere else

OTHER STUFF: This house also has a 75,000-watt whole-house backup generator and a commercial-grade climate-control system.

310 Hunters Farm Rd., Henryville, PA 18332 [Sharon Angle and Beth Danese | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]