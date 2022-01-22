Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Hemlock Farms

This upside-down house features a sunroom, screened porch and deck with a great view of McConnell Pond. Not to mention its own boathouse and dock.

Hemlock Farms in Lords Valley is one of the largest gated communities in the Poconos, encompassing some 4,500 wooded acres (a little more than seven square miles) laced with streams, ponds and lakes, all or almost all man-made.

Four of the lakes take center stage in the community. From largest to smallest, they are McConnell Pond, Hemlock Lake, Lower Hemlock Lake and Elm Lake.

This Hemlock Farms lakeside contemporary house for sale sits on the shore of McConnell Pond near its southern end. And between it and its community, you will find everything you need for a relaxing vacation — and an active one — here.

But first, let’s start with the house. This handsome ’70s contemporary is built upside-down, much like many houses at the Jersey Shore are. And when you consider that the view from that upstairs main floor and its spacious deck looks something like this:

the decision to build an upside-down house makes sense.

On the inside, the main floor consists of a spacious main living area with a cathedral ceiling, a sunroom and a primary bedroom suite.

The main living area boasts a stone fireplace at its living-room end and a handsome contemporary chandelier on its dining-room side.

Next to the dining room is an open kitchen with up-to-date appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage space.

Between the dining room and kitchen you find the door to the sunroom.

A wraparound deck extends from it across the lake-facing front of the house, passing the main living area on its way to the primary suite.

The primary bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling, a sliding door that opens onto the deck and a bathroom with a large stall shower.

In addition to three bedrooms and two baths, the lower level has a spa with a hot tub next to a screened-in porch under the deck.

From here, a paved path leads to your own boat dock on McConnell Pond. From here, you can fish or head out onto the lake in your non-powered boat. Other trails on the 2.11-acre property let you get close to nature and connect to trails running throughout Hemlock Farms.

There’s even more to enjoy within the gates of Hemlock Farms. If you enjoy golf, for instance, you have a chance to join the Lords Valley Country Club, located within but separate from the community. Located on Hemlock Lake, the club has an 18-hole championship-quality golf course, 10 tennis courts, a 120- by 40-foot swimming pool, a boat dock and a restaurant, not to mention several historic structures dating to Hemlock Farms’ earliest years.

However, if you’re not that much of a golfer, Hemlock Farms offers everything else the country club offers (save the restaurant) and then some. You’ll find beaches with bathhouses at all four lakes, ten outdoor tennis courts, two outdoor swimming pools, two baseball fields, two basketball courts, a volleyball court, two bocce courts, a children’s playground and a teen center. And in its clubhouse you will find indoor pools for adults and kids, a sauna, a steam room, a Jacuzzi tub, a fitness center, locker rooms, a game room, arts and crafts rooms and an auditorium where movies can also be shown.

The community also offers ice skating in the winter and its own summer camp.

Since you will be paying the community association fee once you buy this Hemlock Farms lakeside contemporary house for sale, you’ll no doubt want to take advantage of all this.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,700

SALE PRICE: $725,000

OTHER STUFF: The annual homeowners association fee of $2,486 covers trash removal, snow removal on the roads, road maintenance and maintenance of the roads and community facilities.

221 Basswood Dr., Lords Valley, PA 18428 [George Schmitt | Davis R. Chant Realtors]