Just Listed: Mid-Century Split-Level in Rydal

This house may date to the exact midpoint of the 20th century, but its owner decided to channel several other centuries in decorating it.

house for sale rydal mid-century split-level exterior front

Abington Township has plenty of mid-century modern ranchers and split-levels dating to the 1950s and 1960s that have been meticulously maintained in their original form by their owners. This house at 1471 Autumn Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046, is one of those — but be careful; you should never judge a book by its cover. | Bright MLS images via Keller Williams Real Estate — Blue Bell

The years after World War II saw a wave of massive transformations sweep the country: Mass suburbs like Levittown. Mass higher education via the GI Bill of Rights.

And in the world of architecture and design, two separate but related trends: the spread of the simpler, cleaner architectural style we now call “mid-century modern” and the spread of the curvy, colorful design former Philadelphia Inquirer architecture critic Thomas Hine dubbed “Populuxe.”

Concurrent with these trends was another: the revival of elaborate wallpaper patterns akin to the rich designs of the 18th century. The difference is, this time, instead of pastoral or exotic scenery, these wallpaper patterns featured metallic colors and geometric and floral patterns.

house for sale rydal mid-century split-level foyer

Foyer

You will find some of this in this Rydal midcentury split-level house for sale. Make that “you will find a lot of this in this Rydal mid-century split-level house for sale.”

Note also that I just called it “mid-century,” not “mid-century modern.”

That’s because its owner, who had this split-level built in 1950, clearly had visions of some century other than the last one in mind.

house for sale rydal mid-century split-level main floor

Main floor

As this photo of the main floor should demonstrate, inside this mid-century modern split-level, the owner decided to go for baroque.

house for sale rydal mid-century split-level living room

Living room

I’m not sure whether the palace that inspired the main living area’s decor is in Italy or in France, but that decor contains nods to both countries — lighting, drapery, carpet, furniture, you name it.

house for sale rydal mid-century split-level dining room

Dining room

Ditto the cabinetry in the dining area. This opulence would look right at home in one of those Gilded Age mansions down the road in Cheltenham, but it seems a bit out of place in a 1950 split-level.

kitchen and dining area

Eat-in kitchen

In addition to going for baroque, the owner turned several rooms in this house into gardens with a variety of floral wallpapers. The foyer, as you probably noticed, was decked with floral wallpaper; so is the eat-in kitchen, whose color scheme is very much a mid-century period piece.

kitchen work area

Kitchen

But speaking of period pieces, while the oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and cooktop have all been replaced since this house was built, there remain some 1950s classics that you too might want to retain when you remodel this house, as I imagine you will want to. Check out the vintage range hood, for instance, or the radio and intercom system on the wall. (Clues to the function of the two metal drawers on the wall to the right of the cooktop are greatly appreciated.)

bedroom

Bedroom

The decor in the bedrooms upstairs is generally less exuberant, but there is one exception: this child’s bedroom, a vision in pink with (yes) floral paper on its walls and dazzling (vertigo-inducing?) geometric-pattern wallpaper on the ceiling.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

Wait, I spoke too soon.

primary suite dressing room

Primary suite dressing room

While the primary bedroom and bathroom are restrained by comparison, the primary suite contains another explosion in its dressing room, this one filled with tropical birds.

powder room

Lower-level powder room

(Like the house as a whole, all of its bathrooms have been meticulously maintained and retain their mid-century modern-crossed-with-French Provincial style. Including the powder room on the lower level, which features colorful metallic wallpaper in a fish-scale pattern.)

family room

Family room

The lower-level family room, on the other hand, is a Fifties contemporary classic, with a full wet bar and dark plywood paneling.

family room

Family room showing fireplace

But the owner couldn’t resist putting a little classical style in unusual colors in here, too, with the fireplace surround and built-in shelving that pick up the blue of the chairs and carpet.

rear patio

Rear patio

Sliding doors lead from the family room to a large, nicely landscaped rear patio and backyard.

rear elevation and basement entrance

Rear elevation showing basement entrance

And there’s another rec room and bar in the walkout basement another half-floor below the family room.

This part of Abington Township appears to have several mid-century ranchers and split-levels that have managed to survive into our time in their original form; we featured a house similar to this one but built 12 years later two years ago this month.

With some judicious renovations, you could turn this Rydal mid-century split-level house for sale into a cultural artifact on par with that Abington house. All you need to do is dial down the baroque and flowers. Put those in that large, nicely landscaped backyard instead.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,050

SALE PRICE: $524,900

1471 Autumn Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046 [Eric Maher | Keller Williams Real Estate — Blue Bell]

