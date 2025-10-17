Why Cheese Is the Must-Have Wedding Trend

From grazing tables to “cheese hour,” here are delicious ways to elevate your Big Day menu.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

From elegant displays to interactive experiences, cheese can add a delicious layer to every chapter of your wedding story. And if you’re looking for more delicious ideas for your wedding, consider these clever cakes, a restaurant wedding, and everything you need to know about selecting wines for your Big Day. Dig in!

Bring a bottle of bubbly and kick off your bach party during a private tasting with Julia Fox-Birnbaum at the Philly Cheese School. Or rent the Bella Vista space and use it as a blank canvas, decorating it to your theme for a shower or welcome dinner.

When Fox-Birnbaum got married in October 2024, she hosted a Cheese Hour. “It featured a huge multi-table display of six cheeses, fruit, pairings, and flowers,” she says. “Oh, and we included Lactaid pills in the welcome bags.”

On the Big Day, nibble while getting ready with your wedding party around a grazing table crafted by Robyn Baxter, owner of Jlux Charcuterie, which offers pickup and delivery throughout Philadelphia.

And consider Albertino’s Caffe Cacio e Pepe food truck for your cocktail hour. They’ll roll into your celebration in an authentic Italian Piaggio Ape and serve guests pasta out of a giant wheel of Locatelli Pecorino Romano. (They also just opened a cafe in Haddon Township!)

After your union? Germantown-based Tenaya Darlington, a tour guide with Cheese Journeys, whisks honeymooners away on fromage adventures to destinations like Italy, where you can try Piedmont’s Montebore, also known as “wedding cheese.”

Published as “Cheese, Please!” in the summer/fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.