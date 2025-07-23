This Bride Wanted Everything to Be Floral at Her Wedding

Dressmaker Irina Sigal altered the bride’s gown — also covered in flowery details — to show off the couple’s most exciting news.

When Justin Han set up a dating app profile in 2020, he made a mistake. Instead of narrowing his search parameters to Long Island, where he then lived, he accidentally cast a wider net. It was a lucky error that led him to Jessica Baik, a scientist who lived in Grad Hospital. Pandemic lockdowns meant they spent months talking on the phone before finally meeting up in Philly. “After being cooped up for COVID, it was a magical weekend of getting to know each other over meals, seeing how our quirks fit each other, and having our first kisses,” Justin says.

A little more than two years later, Justin, an architect, proposed, and the pair, who have been living in Collingswood while renovating their Grad Hospital home, began planning a dreamy affair at Parque, a grand venue with a stone mansion, formal gardens, and patios in the heart of Ridley Creek State Park. “I wanted everything to be floral,” says Jessica. Yeuzu Events, an AAPI woman-owned company, was up to the task, creating lush flower installations in soft citrus hues.

Flowers such as asters, garden and spray roses, larkspurs, and butterfly ranunculus, as well as mixed greenery, enveloped the sweetheart table.

Jessica’s Monique Lhuillier gown, with its delicate floral print, complemented the decor — and showed off the couple’s most exciting news.

“The biggest surprise was finding out that we would be welcoming an additional family member,” says Jessica, who was nearly six months pregnant at the wedding. (Rittenhouse dressmaker Irina Sigal masterfully altered Jessica’s gown so it fit perfectly.) The couple had to postpone their honeymoon in Japan, but it was, of course, all worth it: “We got to share our wedding day with our daughter,” says Jessica.

THE DETAILS

