The Colors at This Location 215 Wedding Are Electric

Butterflies were used throughout the decor in honor of the groom's late father.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Location 215 was a fitting venue for Nisha Dent and Kevin Crawley’s wedding, photographed by David Criswell. After all, the space doubles as a gallery and is swathed in white-washed walls, and the couple’s Big Day theme drew on the idea of a blank canvas — one filled with hues of magenta, turquoise, whisper pink, cobalt, and baby blue.

It was one of many creative details the Bala Cynwyd pair, who met as juniors in high school, dated for seven years before getting engaged — Kevin proposed to Nisha on her 31st birthday, a private moment between the two of them before heading out to dinner — and then waited another three before getting hitched, incorporated into their long-awaited union, thanks to the work of event planning and design studio Confetti & Co. and the team of vendors.

As an homage to Kevin’s late father, butterfly accents were used throughout the scene — on the guest chairs, as part of the groom’s attire, and in the flowers by Texture Florals. The ceremony arch brought the color scheme to life and tied the room together.

The tablescape featured an iridescent cloth that “shimmered like magic,” says Nisha.

Accenting the tablecloth were paper goods that read “Just Us” as well as mini canvases Nisha created with her sister for guests to take home as favors.

Even the cake by Best of Philly-winning Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness made a statement, from its vibrant color and design to the flavor — ginger cake with blueberry lemon icing.

There were plenty of other personal touches: Nisha, for instance, had what she calls “secret bridesmaids.” “The only thing I asked of them was to wear one of the colors from our palette in a dress style that compliments their shape,” she says.

A particularly sentimental element? A locker, filled with Kevin’s father’s most treasured items, was on display in the venue, which moved Kevin to tears.

But perhaps the most memorable moment for the couple was dancing together — like it was just the two of them in the room.

THE DETAILS



Photographer: David Criswell | Venue: Location 215 | Event Planning & Design: Sara Murray of Confetti & Co. | Florals: Texture Florals | Catering: Farm Truck Philly and Bartender Barry | Cake: Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness | Bride’s Gown: Muse by Berta from Bridal Beginning | Groom’s Attire: Indochino (styling by Ms. Suitz) | Hair: Courtney Dunham | Makeup: Jacen Bowman | Stationery: Nisha Dent Visual Storyteller | Officiant: Bruce Petty | Entertainment: DJ NA$H

[Ed. Note: Location 215 is now exclusively catered by Feast Your Eyes Catering.]

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.