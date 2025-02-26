A Peek Inside the Rittenhouse Hotel’s Wedding Open House on March 2nd

All the inspo you need for your Big Day at the iconic hotel.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Always dreamed of holding your Philly Big Day at the Rittenhouse Hotel? Or maybe you’re newly engaged and desperately in need of some inspiration — not to mention venue and vendor ideas? The Rittenhouse Hotel’s wedding open house, set for Sunday, March 2nd, has everything you need.

Themed “A Love for All Seasons,” the festivities showcase (yep) what a celebration at the iconic hotel could look like in the winter, spring, summer, and fall. The venue has partnered with luxurious Philly-area vendors, from event planners and designers to florists to videographers, to set the scene in the gorgeous Rittenhouse Grand Ballroom.

You’ll experience seasonal installations and culinary displays, and have the chance to meet with vendors to learn more about their work. There will be live entertainment, food and drinks from the Rittenhouse’s culinary team, and giveaways.

Among the participating vendors: Shannon Wellington Weddings, Fresh Designs Florist, Lovehaus Events, Margaux St. Ledger, House of Catherine, Design by Terrain, the Styled Bride, Xtraordinary Events, Everflorals, EBE Entertainment, BVT Live!, Bario Neal, Vision Furniture Event Rentals, Sarah DiCicco, and CinemaCake Filmmakers.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $5 to $10, and you can get yours here. Happy planning!

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.