An Impromptu Rainy-Day Proposal at Race Street Pier

The groom-to-be scrapped his plans to pop the question during a winter vacation. “I couldn't wait any longer.”

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Proposal season continues here at Philadelphia Wedding with a somewhat spur-of-the-moment rainy-day proposal at Race Street Pier. Angela Gaspar photographed the big moment, which you can see below. And if you have a proposal story you’d like to share, do so here!

The couple: Angela (Angie) Marcucci, 27, and Karim Boyd Jr., 30, both of Center City

How they met: Angie and Karim connected on the dance floor — at a salsa night Lucky Strike was hosting in November 2018, which their mutual friend Jonathan had invited them to. (They both knew Jonathan through dance teams at Villanova University.) The couple dated for almost six years before getting engaged.

The ring: Karim spent more than two of those years saving for the perfect custom ring. He went to a long list of local spots and found the right fit at L. Priori Jewelry. He worked with sales and design consultant Madeline Hughes to craft the ring, while also trying to sneakily ask questions of Angie to ensure the gem would be to her liking. “I am incredibly grateful for Madeline’s patience,” he says.

The impromptu proposal: Because the ring could take up to three months to make, Karim started planning a winter vacation to a tropical destination, where he thought he’d propose. But when Karim received Madeline’s email stating that the ring was ready, he knew he couldn’t wait any longer. “I thought we should do something here and now,” he says. So he decided instead to pop the question on Race Street Pier, with a view of the Ben Franklin Bridge in the background. “It’s been a beautiful experience bringing our two loving families together, in New Jersey and Philly,” he says. “I knew the bridge would symbolize our union.”

He picked up the ring on Wednesday and proposed on a rainy Friday, setting a dinner date at Vernick Fish as a decoy. He even had Jonathan deliver flowers (from Old City Flowers) to the bridge as part of the surprise.

Her reaction: The proposal caught her off guard, particularly because she was the one who had mentioned going out for a nice dinner. But he flipped the script and made it happen. “Karim often plans elaborate surprise dates for no reason other than to spend time together, so I assumed this was just another one,” she says. “The day was perfect, rain and all.” As for the ring? “I would have loved any ring he chose, but knowing how much thought he put into it makes it even more special.”

His reaction: “I was so excited that she said yes. I was so excited that she loved the ring. I was so excited that she didn’t mind being cold in the rain. I was so excited that I forgot almost every word that I planned to say. Did I mention she said yes?!”

The post-proposal moments: Following Karim’s big move, photographer Angela Gaspar snapped happy pictures of the couple in Old City. The couple later went home to reflect and talk, and “transition from dating to engaged,” says Karim. A delicious meal at Vernick Fish capped off the night.

The next day: Angie and Karim drove around New Jersey to share the news with her parents and siblings, and then headed back to Philly to see his family. “There was so much joy, happy tears, and excitement,” says Angie. They are looking forward to beginning the wedding planning process — but right now, the couple is basking in newly engaged bliss.

