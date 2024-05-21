Philadelphia Wedding Wins City and Regional Magazine Award for Second Consecutive Year

Last night in Cleveland, the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) awards honored the best work to appear in city magazines in 2023. And we are very proud to report Philadelphia Wedding’s Winter/Spring 2023 issue clinched the top spot in the Ancillary: Wedding category, marking the second consecutive year — and the third time in the last five — the magazine has earned this distinction.

Kristen Schott, editor of Philadelphia Wedding, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the recognition. “The Philadelphia Wedding team and I are thrilled about this win for the second year in a row. The local wedding industry is exceptionally talented, clever and creative, and the vendors work so hard to pull off stunning celebrations for their couples. It’s an honor to showcase their work.”

The award-winning issue showcased a variety of captivating features, including a floral cake design spread and a fashion spread of romantic, elegant wedding gowns. Additionally, it highlighted a new rental company, Rosier Event Rentals, and provided expert advice on size-inclusive wedding fashion, catering to a diverse range of soon-to-be-weds.

Brian Howard, editor of Philadelphia magazine, echoed Schott’s sentiments and praised the dedicated team behind the publication. “It’s a testament to the incredible team we have here that our Wedding magazine has been honored in this category two years running,” Howard said. “There are so many exciting things happening in the world of weddings in this region. Philly’s a great place to get married. And Kristen and her team have their fingers on the pulse.”

The annual CRMA competition, held in conjunction with the Missouri School of Journalism, honors journalists, design creatives, and staff members at city/regional magazines across the country in 35 categories. This year, Philly Mag was a finalist in six categories, including general excellence.

