You Need This Enchanting Secret-Garden Lounge at Your Wedding

Enlist Rosier Event Rentals for your Big Day furnishings and decor.

It all began with Mary Papa’s love of flowers. The Chestnut Hill resident and registered nurse was moonlighting as a florist, creating Parisian-inspired arrangements through her online venture, Rosier Fleur, when the pandemic hit. Then, like many folks, Papa sensed a new opportunity in 2021, after the first birthday party she hosted for her daughter, CoCo, was met with inquiries for event furnishings and decor. By January 2022, she’d launched Rosier Event Rentals.

The rotating selection of goods is what distinguishes Rosier from other names. The company sources new items and custom-builds arches, bars and more. Papa keeps her eye on the trends and works to meet her clients’ specific needs and tastes. Currently, her inventory has a look for every style — whether you lean boho or modern or want something one-of-a-kind — and includes upwards of 100 pieces, from rattan benches for your lounge to vintage rugs to line your ceremony aisle.

Mirrored seating charts and low-hanging chandeliers were two of the biggest decor trends Papa saw in 2022, with couches swathed in colorful prints and furnishings in bamboo and wood gaining momentum in 2023.

This year will see Rosier Event Rentals getting into the food-and-bev game via a collab with EverFran Coffee that will bring java-cart rentals and barista service to your celebration.

Lounge packages from $1,000; no minimum for venues within Philly.

Published as “La Vie En Rosier” in the winter/spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

