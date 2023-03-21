News

You Need This Enchanting Secret-Garden Lounge at Your Wedding

Enlist Rosier Event Rentals for your Big Day furnishings and decor.

Rosier Event Rentals

Rosier Event Rentals’ modern secret-garden lounge with Nancy trio-leaf accent chairs, the Brody bench and more decor / Photography by Justin James Muir / Flowers by Ruby Rivers Floral / Coffee bar by EverFran Coffee. Shot on location at The Highlands Mansion and Gardens, Fort Washington.

It all began with Mary Papa’s love of flowers. The Chestnut Hill resident and registered nurse was moonlighting as a florist, creating Parisian-inspired arrangements through her online venture, Rosier Fleur, when the pandemic hit. Then, like many folks, Papa sensed a new opportunity in 2021, after the first birthday party she hosted for her daughter, CoCo, was met with inquiries for event furnishings and decor. By January 2022, she’d launched Rosier Event Rentals.

place cards

Laser-cut wood place cards by Rosier Event Rentals

The rotating selection of goods is what distinguishes Rosier from other names. The company sources new items and custom-builds arches, bars and more. Papa keeps her eye on the trends and works to meet her clients’ specific needs and tastes. Currently, her inventory has a look for every style — whether you lean boho or modern or want something one-of-a-kind — and includes upwards of 100 pieces, from rattan benches for your lounge to vintage rugs to line your ceremony aisle.

EverFran Coffee

EverFran Coffee’s mobile java bar

Mirrored seating charts and low-hanging chandeliers were two of the biggest decor trends Papa saw in 2022, with couches swathed in colorful prints and furnishings in bamboo and wood gaining momentum in 2023.

Rosier Event Rentals

A pretty table setting

This year will see Rosier Event Rentals getting into the food-and-bev game via a collab with EverFran Coffee that will bring java-cart rentals and barista service to your celebration.

Lounge packages from $1,000; no minimum for venues within Philly.

Published as “La Vie En Rosier” in the winter/spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

