From Handkerchiefs to Monogrammed Jean Jackets, This South Jersey Embroiderer Has Your Wedding Details Covered

Colleen Corcoran, owner of the Handkerchief Shop, just opened a new appointment-only studio for consultations with couples.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Many couples want to find special ways to commemorate all the aspects of their wedding festivities. And it’s often the smallest details that make the biggest impact — like a set of resin bookends with a bride’s preserved bouquet, or sugar flowers from your cake that can be kept as mementos. Duos often exchange gifts and notes with each other before the Big Day, or even with close family members or their wedding attendants. These simple items help you honor all the elements of your love story.

So that’s exactly why Colleen Corcoran has been embroidering sweet nothings — monograms, crests, well wishes in a loved one’s handwriting — onto pieces of fabric since starting the Handkerchief Shop 10 years ago, and why she opened an appointment-only showroom in Medford in May.

Here, soon-to-be-weds and wedding partners can consult on projects and see Corcoran’s growing selection in person. She’s expanding her day-of items, with custom crests on duffle and cosmetic bags (for getting ready) and monograms on cocktail napkins and table linens for the reception.

She also offers bespoke items for pre-wedding fun, like embroidered golf towels and jean jackets. (She sources the fabric and lace for the hankies, though you’ll have to provide the other items.)

Says Corcoran: “I’m a fan of having a little something to tuck away — keepsakes from special days to treasure and share later on.”

Published as “Sew Cute!” in the July 2023 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

