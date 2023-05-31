Guides

Wedding Style File: 4 One-of-a-Kind Trends for Your Philly Big Day

Consider bold bows, cool blue hues, a few cozy touches or mixed metals for your celebration.

By ·
wedding style file

Invitation photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon; all other photographs courtesy of designers.

Need some fashion and decor ideas for your Big Day? These four trends — which range from bows on bows (on bows!) to not-so-moody blues — will get you started as you plan your wedding theme. And if you are looking for more inspiration, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, wedding venues and more.

Tie One On

Bow details make your Big Day oh so pretty.

wedding style file

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Suite with Euro-flap envelope and custom floral pattern liner, invitation with vellum lace overlay, logo and more, price upon request, by TPD Design House (Wayne).

wedding style file

Jennifer Behr velvet bow barrette in Prussian blue, $128, online.

bouquet

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

A handmade pearl-studded velvet bow is this bouquet’s finishing touch. Bouquet with burgundy scabiosa, David Austin ‘Keira’ garden roses and more, from $275, by Devon & Pinkett Floral & Event Design (Kennett Square).

earrings

K. Brunini Jewels 18-karat twig bow-and-arrow earrings, $4,800 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

jumpsuit

Rosa Clará Courture Cerver jumpsuit, from $4,100 at Mari Mi Bridal (Old City).

wedding style file

Bella Belle Kayla block heels, $375, online.

wedding style file

Judith Leiber bow envelope clutch, $895, online.

wedding style file

Rosalyn ring, from $2,110 at Emily Chelsea Jewelry (Fishtown).

Getting Cozy

Keep warm and comfy-chic at your winter wedding.

blanket

Albion mohair throw in pink sand, $468 at Serena & Lily (Haverford).

bookends

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Classic resin bookends with preserved bouquet, $499, by Honeybee for Keeps (Lancaster).

wedding style file

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

A rosé from Sicily brings hints of strawberry notes to this drink. Catering package of rosé mulled wine with Comté Fleur, Bay Blue and Brie de Meaux cheeses and flavored cashews, price upon request, by Di Bruno Bros. (Callowhill).

wedding style file

Sachin & Babi Gabby gown, $850, online.

shoes

Mallet London GRFTR sneakers, $265, online.

gloves

Lele Sadoughi Snowflake fingerless gloves in ivory, $95, online.

lotion

Lollia Relax body butter, $42 at Paper on Pine (Midtown Village).

Heavy Metals

Up the glam factor with gold, silver and bronze accents.

place card

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Modern brushed-metallic place card with custom calligraphy, from $5 each, Fleurish, ink (Oreland).

wedding style file

Cocktail picks, $18 for set of four at Utopia Collective (East Passyunk).

macarons

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Shimmering macarons, $4 each, by A La Mousse Cake and Cafe (multiple locations).

jewelry

Domain Majesty chain bracelet in 18-karat gold vermeil, $1,650 at REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry (Old City).

dress

This gown is available with a separate bow-knot bolero (shown). Milla Nova Daniella gown, price upon request at The Wedding Factor (Old City).

wedding style file

Khaite Aimee clutch, $1,480 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

wedding style file

Queen-cut diamond engagement ring with 14-karat gold band, from $4,000 at Philadelphia Diamond Company (Old City).

Blue Crush

Cool hues help you pull off your “I do’s” in style.

luggage tags

Photograph by Nell Hoving Dixon

Watercolor artist Allison Celenza requires four weeks to paint these luggage tags. Custom watercolor luggage-tag favor, price upon request, by Hand-Painted Weddings (Hatfield).

bag

Bottega Veneta bag, $4,500 at Boyds (Center City).

wedding style file

Navy dot neckerchief, $125 at Junior’s (Center City).

menswear

Signature Hopsack suit jacket, $400, and pants, $200, both at Banana Republic (King of Prussia).

wedding style file

James Boyle Philly tarot deck, $40 at VIX Emporium (West Philly).

ring

Sterling silver Waves band, $425, available to order at David Yurman (King of Prussia).

shoes

Harris band loafers, $495 at Blue Sole Shoes (Center City).

All photographs are courtesy of the designers and stores, except where indicated.

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the winter/spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. In the Poconos: Lake Ariel Lakeside Contemporary House for Sale

  2. Karen Hepp Drops Her Lawsuit Against Facebook Over Her Photo

  3. The Best East Passyunk Restaurants

  4. The Best Books to Read This Summer

  5. 50+ Ways to Celebrate Pride Month 2023 in and Around Philly