Wedding Style File: 4 One-of-a-Kind Trends for Your Philly Big Day

Consider bold bows, cool blue hues, a few cozy touches or mixed metals for your celebration.

Need some fashion and decor ideas for your Big Day? These four trends — which range from bows on bows (on bows!) to not-so-moody blues — will get you started as you plan your wedding theme. And if you are looking for more inspiration, check out our Local Wedding Guides for expert advice, wedding venues and more.

Tie One On

Bow details make your Big Day oh so pretty.

Suite with Euro-flap envelope and custom floral pattern liner, invitation with vellum lace overlay, logo and more, price upon request, by TPD Design House (Wayne).

Jennifer Behr velvet bow barrette in Prussian blue, $128, online.

A handmade pearl-studded velvet bow is this bouquet’s finishing touch. Bouquet with burgundy scabiosa, David Austin ‘Keira’ garden roses and more, from $275, by Devon & Pinkett Floral & Event Design (Kennett Square).

K. Brunini Jewels 18-karat twig bow-and-arrow earrings, $4,800 at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Rosa Clará Courture Cerver jumpsuit, from $4,100 at Mari Mi Bridal (Old City).

Bella Belle Kayla block heels, $375, online.

Judith Leiber bow envelope clutch, $895, online.

Rosalyn ring, from $2,110 at Emily Chelsea Jewelry (Fishtown).

Getting Cozy

Keep warm and comfy-chic at your winter wedding.

Albion mohair throw in pink sand, $468 at Serena & Lily (Haverford).

Classic resin bookends with preserved bouquet, $499, by Honeybee for Keeps (Lancaster).

A rosé from Sicily brings hints of strawberry notes to this drink. Catering package of rosé mulled wine with Comté Fleur, Bay Blue and Brie de Meaux cheeses and flavored cashews, price upon request, by Di Bruno Bros. (Callowhill).

Sachin & Babi Gabby gown, $850, online.

Mallet London GRFTR sneakers, $265, online.

Lele Sadoughi Snowflake fingerless gloves in ivory, $95, online.

Lollia Relax body butter, $42 at Paper on Pine (Midtown Village).

Heavy Metals

Up the glam factor with gold, silver and bronze accents.

Modern brushed-metallic place card with custom calligraphy, from $5 each, Fleurish, ink (Oreland).

Cocktail picks, $18 for set of four at Utopia Collective (East Passyunk).

Shimmering macarons, $4 each, by A La Mousse Cake and Cafe (multiple locations).

Domain Majesty chain bracelet in 18-karat gold vermeil, $1,650 at REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry (Old City).

This gown is available with a separate bow-knot bolero (shown). Milla Nova Daniella gown, price upon request at The Wedding Factor (Old City).

Khaite Aimee clutch, $1,480 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr).

Queen-cut diamond engagement ring with 14-karat gold band, from $4,000 at Philadelphia Diamond Company (Old City).

Blue Crush

Cool hues help you pull off your “I do’s” in style.

Watercolor artist Allison Celenza requires four weeks to paint these luggage tags. Custom watercolor luggage-tag favor, price upon request, by Hand-Painted Weddings (Hatfield).

Bottega Veneta bag, $4,500 at Boyds (Center City).

Navy dot neckerchief, $125 at Junior’s (Center City).

Signature Hopsack suit jacket, $400, and pants, $200, both at Banana Republic (King of Prussia).

James Boyle Philly tarot deck, $40 at VIX Emporium (West Philly).

Sterling silver Waves band, $425, available to order at David Yurman (King of Prussia).

Harris band loafers, $495 at Blue Sole Shoes (Center City).

All photographs are courtesy of the designers and stores, except where indicated.

Published as “First Look: Trends” in the winter/spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

