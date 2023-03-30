The Sky-High W Philadelphia Proposal of Pro Golfer Matthew Wolff

He popped the question on a balcony overlooking the city.

Philly has no shortage of top spots to pop the question — from piers to parks to rooftops aplenty. And this big moment took place on a private balcony at the W Philadelphia, surrounded by city skyline views. See the couple’s proposal story, photographed by Jordan Brian Studios, below.

The couple: Kim Lloyd, a 24-year-old social media content creator, and Matthew Wolff, a 23-year-old pro golfer on the LIV Golf tour

How they met: The pair were introduced by a mutual friend while attending Oklahoma State University. Shortly after they connected, Matt left school to pursue pro golf; the couple did the distance thing until Kim graduated in 2020 and they moved in together.

The proposal plot: Matt and Kim dated for about three and a half years before he proposed in December 2022 while visiting Kim’s family in Philly. (She was born here and still has family in the area.) “I had really, really hoped we would get engaged on this trip because I knew it would be a while before we had my whole family together again,” says Kim. Matt kept her off his trail by hinting that the big moment would come in January. Meanwhile, Matt had other plans. The couple had a dinner set on December 23rd with her dad and his side of the family. Kim recalls Matt asking if the two of them could run over to a hotel bar before dinner for a drink. “I remember shutting it down so fast because all I wanted to do was go meet my family.”

Location, location: After some wheedling, Matt convinced Kim to have one quick drink at the W Philadelphia, telling her he had a connection to the hotel through a friend and they wanted to show the pair around. “None of this is out of the ordinary to me because Matt seems to know almost everyone through someone,” says Kim. The duo was led to a private sky-high balcony overlooking the city — remember, it was winter, and it was cold. But Kim forgot the chill the moment she saw the candles staged throughout the space. Matt got down on one knee — and the rest is history.

The post-proposal dinner: After snapping some photos in the W’s hidden Stevens’ Prophecy lounge, Matt and Kim headed to what she thought was a normal dinner at Del Frisco’s. Instead, she was greeted by her entire family, Matt’s mom and brother — who had picked up the ring from their jeweler, Sue Gragg, in Dallas. (And her mom and sister had picked the ring up from him in the cover of night to give to Matt.) “It was so special and the first time in a while everyone had been together,” says Kim.

The late-night fun: The festivities continued when the couple and some of the group went to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, yet another popular proposal spot.

The wedding plans: While they haven’t set anything yet and are taking it slow, they have their eyes on December 2024 for the Big Day.

This article has been edited for clarity and length.

