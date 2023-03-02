This Local Company Will Give Your Dog the Luxe Treatment on Your Big Day

Plus: A new bridal lingerie collection, a honeymoon-worthy tote bag, and more wedding news.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Wedding planning comes down to the little details — no matter how small. And there’s so much that can easily slip by, like what kind of lingerie is best for your Big Day or finding someone to pet-sit your pup while you say “I do.” But this latest round of local wedding news should help you out a bit. And if you’re looking for more great guides to all things wedding, click here.

Pamper Your Four-Legged Friend on Your Big Day

Your pup is a part of your family and deserves to celebrate just as much as you — whether your four-legged friend is in the wedding or sleeping at home while you exchange your vows. Either way, put your best bud in the hands of the folks at Bow Wow Weddings. Launched by NoLibs-based Myles Ragin and Pittsburgh-based Don Valentine in 2021, the company provides custom wedding-day services for couples and their dogs. Ragin and Valentine are Dog First Aid-certified through the American Red Cross and also have a team of handlers at the ready. A flat hourly rate of $125 for one dog will get you a consultation, chauffeuring to and from the venue and chaperoning at the wedding (think walking, feeding, pottying and playing). Packages range from the Chihuahua ($599), with overnight house-sitting, ceremony and photo assistance (think aisle escorting and prettying your pup for the camera), bow-tie or flower-crown rentals, and four hours on-site at the wedding; to The Great Dane ($1,299 plus hotel and airfare), specifically geared toward destination weddings. Each package can be personalized with options such as toys, grooming and rehearsal-dinner prep — your doggy attendant will escort your fur baby down the aisle for a practice run and pet-sit during your dinner. Click here for more information.

A New Wedding Collection From Madalynne Intimates

Brewerytown fan-favorite Madalynne Intimates has released its first bridal-lingerie collection. The sweet pieces include two bra-and-panty sets, a robe, teddy, bodysuit, and short and long slips. Styles can be adjusted for trans women (the company earned a Best of Philly nod last year for its inclusive focus) as well. Click here for the full collection.

Get Your Honeymoon-Ready Travel Gear

Whether you’re honeymooning down the Shore or on the French Riviera, you’ll need a bag to schlep your beach read and sunscreen to the sand. Enter this handmade jute-rope tote from Washington Square-based handbag brand Jurgi. Lithuanian-born Jurgita Stahlecker introduced the tote this past spring after struggling to find a travel-friendly summer bag with “style and functionality” — something that would look chic but keep the sand off her belongings. The bag is inspired by French market baskets and comes in two sizes. The large (shown) features a top handle and a leather shoulder strap, while the medium is available with just the leather strap or the strap and handles. They both fold to fit into your (full) suitcase.*

Pre-Wedding Self-Care for Marriers-to-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kári Skin (@kari.skin)

This past July, Laura & Leigh Bridal in Cherry Hill introduced yoga classes to help marriers-to-be unwind before the Big Day. They’re the first in a series of quarterly mindfulness-focused offerings in the works at the bridal salon for 2023. And Kári Skin in Old City launched gender-inclusive wedding packages. The spa’s three-month “It’s Go Time” offers a customizable 90-minute facial on the first and last weeks and more. There are also six-month and year-long iterations.*

*Select sections published as “The 411” in the Winter/Spring 2023 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.